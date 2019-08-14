Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Aug. 5-12 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.

August 5

11:35 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 near Kitchener Road for a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident. Firefighters extricated one patient from a vehicle, and two other patients were out of the vehicle on arrival and in care with British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics and firefighters.

August 8

5:42 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and the Kootenay Pass to assist BC Wildfire with a fully involved vehicle fire that was spreading to the forest. Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished vehicle, and fires located in ditch and trees.

9:37 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway3 and Highway 3A intersection for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

August 9

5:09 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and Sunset Boulevard for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

1:45 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

3:40 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and East Arrow Creek Road for a motor vehicle incident. No entrapment or extrication was required, firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with medical care for multiple patients and packaging for transport to an ambulance.

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Most Read