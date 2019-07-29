Creston Fire Rescue respond to 7 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 7 calls from, June 22-29 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.

July 24

10:05 a.m . Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Stace Road and Crusher Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with a lift assist and transport to an ambulance.

July 25

12:53 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 18th Ave South and Ash Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

July 26

10:23 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 25th Avenue South and Erickson Road for a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident. No extrication was required, firefighters mitigated hazards with vehicles involved and secured scene including traffic control.

July 27

11:21 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and Sunset Boulevard for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

