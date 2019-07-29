Creston Fire Rescue respond to 7 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 7 calls from, June 22-29 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.

July 24

  • 10:05 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Stace Road and Crusher Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with a lift assist and transport to an ambulance.
  • 7:58 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and tenth Avenue North for a commercial fire alarm activation. As firefighters were leaving the station the alarm activation was confirmed false by the property representative on-site, no response from Creston Fire Rescue was required.

July 25

  • 12:53 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 18th Ave South and Ash Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

July 26

  • 10:23 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 25th Avenue South and Erickson Road for a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident. No extrication was required, firefighters mitigated hazards with vehicles involved and secured scene including traffic control.
  • 10:13 p.m Cresto Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Ibbitson Street for a medical call. Firefighters arrived on the scene and were stood down by RCMP.

July 27

  • 11:21 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and Sunset Boulevard for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.
  • 11:28 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Alder Street and 14th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

