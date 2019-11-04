Creston Fire Rescue responds to six calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Oct. 28 – Nov. 2, it reported.

November 2

• 12:00 p.m. Creston Valley Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A for a structure fire. Everyone made it out of the house with no injuries. Firefighters extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to adjacent outbuildings and the forest. A water shuttle was set up utilizing three apparatus getting water from Kootenay Lake at Kuskanook.

November 1

• 2:42 p.m. Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Pit Road and JR Blackmore Road for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene to smoke coming from a small building. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

• 6:20 p.m. Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Highway 21 and 40th Street for a small wildland fire. An on-duty officer arrived on the scene and found 2 small fires unattended. The property owner was contacted and going to monitor the fires.

October 30

• 5:53 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue North and Westridge Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.

• 6:45 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue South and Ash Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 29

• 11:00 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Birch Street and 14th Avenue South for a fire alarm activation. As crews were responding, the fire alarm was reported to be a false alarm. The homeowner had burnt food. No response was required.

