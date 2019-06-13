Creston Fire Rescue respond to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from June 5 – June 11.

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from June 5 – 9, as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue on Facebook.

June 9

•3:06 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 29th Street for a burn complaint. Firefighters had to extinguish a fire of prohibited materials. They would like to remind the public in the RDCK to follow open burning regulations set out by the Province of BC.

June 8

•6:50 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Cedar Street and 16th Avenue South for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Firefighters cleared the motorhome with a gas detector. There were no levels of CO detected.

June 7

•9:59 am: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Valleyview Drive for a medical call. Firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics.

•5:29 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 36th Avenue South in Erickson for a commercial fire alarm activation. Firefighters investigated and determined a pull station was accidentally activated. Responding units were stood down.

June 6

10:06 pm: Creston Fire Rescue, Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department, Canyon- Lister Fire Department and West Creston firefighters were dispatched to the area of Crusher Road for a possible structure fire. The command officer arrived on scene and confirmed the incident was an open burn and not a structure. Responding Creston Valley fire departments were stood down.

5:17 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Cavell Street and Ninth Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

June 5

8:24 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Ash Street and 11th Avenue South for a fire alarm activation. Firefighters arrived on scene and were updated by RCMP that they had investigated and the incident was a false alarm.

Previous story
From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

Just Posted

Two Creston performers earned awards for their acting in Two Wrongs Don’t Make A Play Right

Two Wrongs Don’t Make A Play Right was the writing duo’s second play to be adjudicated.

Bear Circle sculpture donated to RDCK

The granite sculpture of a mother bear and her two cubs will… Continue reading

RCMP respond to reports of mischief

Creston RCMP received 26 calls for assistance from June 4-10, Staff Sgt.… Continue reading

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Salmo music students win provincial digital media competition

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were in Vancouver to receive the award

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Most Read