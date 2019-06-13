Creston Fire Rescue respond to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from June 5 – 9, as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue on Facebook.

June 9

•3:06 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 29th Street for a burn complaint. Firefighters had to extinguish a fire of prohibited materials. They would like to remind the public in the RDCK to follow open burning regulations set out by the Province of BC.

June 8

•6:50 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Cedar Street and 16th Avenue South for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Firefighters cleared the motorhome with a gas detector. There were no levels of CO detected.

June 7

•9:59 am: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Valleyview Drive for a medical call. Firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics.

•5:29 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 36th Avenue South in Erickson for a commercial fire alarm activation. Firefighters investigated and determined a pull station was accidentally activated. Responding units were stood down.

June 6

10:06 pm: Creston Fire Rescue, Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department, Canyon- Lister Fire Department and West Creston firefighters were dispatched to the area of Crusher Road for a possible structure fire. The command officer arrived on scene and confirmed the incident was an open burn and not a structure. Responding Creston Valley fire departments were stood down.

5:17 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Cavell Street and Ninth Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

June 5

8:24 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Ash Street and 11th Avenue South for a fire alarm activation. Firefighters arrived on scene and were updated by RCMP that they had investigated and the incident was a false alarm.