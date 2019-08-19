Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from Aug 12 – 19 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.
August 14
- 8:54 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.
- 4:11 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 6th Ave South and Elm Street for a motor vehicle incident. A single-vehicle collided into a garage door. Firefighters helped one person from the vehicle and cleaned up the debris. There was damage to a fridge; firefighters moved the food to the neighbours.
August 15
- 12:33 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue and Wynndell-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident on Highway 3A. Firefighters arrived on scene to a vehicle into the ditch down the bank approximately 50 feet with two occupants. A rope system was set-up to bring the two occupants up and handed off to the British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics. The RCMP and YRB were on scene to assist.
August 16
- 12:31 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue South and Highway 3 for a medical call. Firefighters assisted the British Columbia CAmbulance Service paramedics with patient care.
August 17
- 4:52 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue South and Cedar Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted the British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.
- 8:54 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Cavell Street for a motor vehicle incident. On arrival of firefighters, the occupant of the vehicle was in the care of the British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics and RCMP, no entrapment or extrication was required.
- 5:45 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and Tenth Avenue North for a commercial fire alarm activation. The alarm company was notified that a property representative was on-site, and the alarm was confirmed to be a false alarm, no response was required.
- 9:09 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and Tenth Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to the ambulance.
August 18
- 9:05 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Helen Street and Northwest Boulevard for a report of an open burn complaint. Firefighters investigated and located a property owner burning on their property. The fire was extinguished by the owner and confirmed out by firefighters with the use of a thermal imaging camera. The incident will be turned over to BC conservation officers for follow up. The Creston Fire Rescue would like to remind the public that all open burning of category two and category three fires are prohibited within the province and a fine of $1150 could be incurred.