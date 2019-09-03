Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from Aug 26 – Sept 2 it reported.
September 2
- 12:49 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue, Canyon Lister Fire Department, and Wynndel-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Whimster Road for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived at a fully involved fire with no occupants. A tender shuttle was established to maintain a water supply so firefighters could extinguish the fire. The fire was in an outbuilding on the property. The home was not damaged, and the residents were able to remain in their house.
September 1
- 12:19 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue, Wynndel-Lister Fire Department, and Canyon-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire. RCMP investigated the area and found nothing. Firefighters responded to their halls but were stood down before leaving with apparatus.
August 30
- 6:57 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Devon Street and 10th Avenue North for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and started patient care.
August 29
- 10:43 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Cavell Street for a commercial fire alarm. Firefighters arrived on scene and found flooding had caused a detector to malfunction.
August 29
- 7:19 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 33rd Avenue South for a hazardous material incident. It was reported as a smell of propane. Firefighters investigated the area with gas detectors, and nothing was found.
August 29
- 3:22 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Crusher Road and Highway 3A for a small wildland fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a large shrub on fire. The fire was contained as the homeowner was using buckets of water to extinguish the fire. Firefighters checked the area to ensure the fire was out.
August 28
- 5:31 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 18th Avenue South and Ash Street for a medical call. Firefighters provided medical care until the arrival of British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics where crews worked together package and transport patient to the ambulance.
August 27
- 9:00 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Goat River South Road and 15th Avenue South for a residential structure fire. Occupants of the residence were reported to be out of the structure while en route to the incident. Once on scene, firefighters quickly deployed hose lines to the rear of the structure as the location of the fire was determined to be in the kitchen area. When firefighters prepared to enter the structure, they noticed an occupant inside. After removing the occupant, firefighters confirmed that all occupants were out of the home and accounted for and the fire suppression continued. Three pets were located in the house and removed outside where crews administered CPR and pet oxygen, but the three pets succumbed to injuries. British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics treated both occupants for smoke inhalation before being released. The fire was extinguished and contained to the kitchen area with no extension to the rest of the structure.
August 26
- 11:23 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue North and Vancouver Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to the ambulance.