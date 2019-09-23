Creston Fire Rescue respond to five calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to five calls from September 16-23 it reported.

September 18

5:06 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue, Canyon-Lister Fire Department, and Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 9th Avenue and Railway Boulevard for a small wildland fire. The duty officer responded and found a cardboard box that had burnt out. Firefighters were stood down and returned to the hall.

September 20

1:21 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 25th Avenue South and Connel Road for a medical call. firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of BCAS paramedics.

September 21

7:24 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 11th Avenue North for a commercial fire alarm activation. Firefighters searched the building for any sign of smoke or fire, but none was located. The false alarm was tripped by people smoking outside the rear entrance of the building. Crews returned to the station.

September 22

12:09 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Goatfell Hill for a motor vehicle incident. On arrival, one occupant of the vehicle had self extricated and was in the care of British Columbia Ambulance paramedics. The rescue crew secured the vehicle for hazards and returned to the station.

1:20 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Cedar Street and 11th Avenue South for a dumpster fire. Firefighters located a small trash receptacle on fire near a walking path and extinguished the fire with no spread to an adjacent grass field.

