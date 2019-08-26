Creston Fire Rescue respond to eight calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to eight calls from Aug. 19-25 it reported.
August 25
- 5:32 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Yahk-Meadow Creek Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters used tools to remove debris, and assisted paramedics in packaging the patient and brought him up the embankment.
- 9:46 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 19th Avenue South and Elm Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.
August 24
- 4:30 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3A north of Creston for a rescue. Firefighters were stood down en route.
August 21
- 4:16 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 in Erickson for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service Paramedics with patient care.
August 20
- 9:16 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 20th Avenue South and Hurl Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters met the resident outside. An investigation with the gas detector found high levels of carbon monoxide in the residence.
- 2:07 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and 32nd Avenue South for a burn complaint. The command officer investigated, smoke in the area was due to controlled burning in the Unites States drifting to the north. No action was required.
August 19
- 4:35 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Elm Street and Sunset Boulevard for a medical lift assist. Firefighters and British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics worked together to package and transport the patient to the ambulance.
- 1:54 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Canyon/Lister Road for a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident. No entrapment or extrication was required. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with two patients that required medical care and packaging for transport.