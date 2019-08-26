Creston Fire Rescue respond to eight calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to eight calls from Aug. 19-25.

August 25

5:32 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Yahk-Meadow Creek Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters used tools to remove debris, and assisted paramedics in packaging the patient and brought him up the embankment.

August 24

4:30 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3A north of Creston for a rescue. Firefighters were stood down en route.

August 21

4:16 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 in Erickson for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service Paramedics with patient care.

August 20

9:16 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 20th Avenue South and Hurl Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters met the resident outside. An investigation with the gas detector found high levels of carbon monoxide in the residence.

August 19

4:35 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Elm Street and Sunset Boulevard for a medical lift assist. Firefighters and British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics worked together to package and transport the patient to the ambulance.

