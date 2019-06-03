Creston Fire Rescue respond to 9 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 9 calls from May 28 – June 3.

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 9 calls from May 28 – June 3, as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue on Facebook.

May 28

10:59 am The Creston Fire Rescue responded to the area of 11th Ave S and Birch St. for a report of smoke in the basement. Firefighters investigated the area using a thermal imagining camera and gas detector. Creston Fire Rescue used a ventilation fan to remove the smoke.

4:33 pm The Creston Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of 11th Ave S and Railway Blvd for a medical call. British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics were on scene and stood Creston Fire Rescue down.

9:59 pm The Creston Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Devon St and 10th Ave N for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

May 29

10:32 am The Creston Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of 3rd Ave S and Cedar St for a routine lift assist with British Columbia Ambulance Service. Firefighters assisted paramedics moving the patient back into their home.

May 30

11:40 pm Creston Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Elm St and 21st Ave South to assist RCMP gain entry into a house. Firefighters utilized tools carried on the fire truck there was no damage getting in. The door was locked afterwards.

June 1

1:36 pm The Creston Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of 6th Ave South and Elm St for a structure fire. Crews arrived on scene and found fire and smoke coming from the attached garage. Firefighters quickly deployed hoses and extinguished the fire. Nobody was injured, but there was damage to the garage and contents. Thanks to Canyon-Lister Fire Department, Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department, West Creston firefighters, British Columbia Ambulance Service, RCMP, and Fortis for the assistance. Smoke alarms alerted the residences to get out. Creston Fire Rescue reminds you to please check your smoke alarms regularly.

9:04 pm The Creston Fire Rescue and Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Foster Road and Goat Mountain Forest Service Road for a burn complaint. Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department arrived on scene and stood down firefighters from Creston.

June 2

1:22 am The Creston Fire Rescue were dispatched to a medical call in the area of Canyon street and NW Blvd. Firefighters, British Columbia Ambulance Service and the RCMP, searched and were unable to locate anyone in the area. Crews returned to the station.

10:02 pm The Creston Fire Rescue, Canyon Lister Fire Department and Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to a report of wildland fire in the area of Highway 3A. Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department arrived on scene and investigated, turned out to be an attended camp fire. Crews were stood down.



