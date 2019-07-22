Creston Fire Rescue respond to 6 calls

On July 19 at 3:44 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue North and Canyon Street for a hazmat fuel spill. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from July 15-22 as reported by Creston Fire Rescue.

July 15

5:14 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Devon Street and 7th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

July 17

8:31 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 2nd Ave North West and Collis Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

8:54 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and Church Road for a medical call. Firefighters provided medical care until the arrival of British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics.

9:21 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3/95 for a motor vehicle incident. Rescue crew responded but was stood down en-route by British Columbia Ambulance Service and Yahk Fire Department as the incident was determined to be an old incident.

July 18

7:43 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Masuch Road and 36th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

July 19

3:44 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue North and Canyon Street for a hazmat fuel spill. Firefighters mitigated fuel leaking from a vehicle and contained leaking fuel that was going into a nearby storm drain. Creston Fire Rescue would like to thank B.C. Conservation Service and All-Rite Rooter pumping service for assistance on this incident. A check of storm sewer discharge location confirmed no fuel made it into the waterway and was contained at the incident.

