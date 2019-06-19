Creston Fire Rescue respond to 14 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 14 calls from, June 11-17 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.

June 12

3:11 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and Dean Road for a motor vehicle incident. No extrication was required, firefighters assisted with traffic control until RCMP arrived on the scene.

June 13

6:50 pm: Creston Fire Rescue, Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department, Canyon-Lister Fire Department and West Creston departments were dispatched to the area of Lower Wynndel Rd and Uri Rd for a wildland fire caused by a lightning strike. Command officer arrived on the scene to investigate, two fires were located on Uri Rd. Firefighters with assistance from local farmers extinguished the fires located in the hay fields. Crews were returned to their respective halls once fires confirmed out. A third fire was located in the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area. Creston command truck, Canyon-Lister Fire Department, Brush 51 and B.C. wildfire members attended this fire to extinguish and make sure it did not spread.

10:13 am: Canyon-Lister Fire Department, Creston Fire Rescue and RCMP were dispatched to the area of Airport Road and 24th Street for a Hazmat fuel spill. Incident was caused by a forklift overturning, no injuries reported. Firefighters mitigated spill with absorbent and pads.

9:32 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 10th Avenue North for a hazmat fuel spill. Firefighters mitigated fuel spill with absorbent.

June 14

9:09 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 27th Avenue North for a burn complaint. Duty officer investigated and deemed the fire to be within category 2 parameters and following all provincial open fire regulations.

June 15

12:18 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10th Avenue North for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on the scene after British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics, assistance from first responders was not required.

June 16

3:11 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 20th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

12:41 pm: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics.

9:51 am: Creston Fire Rescue and Canyon-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Goat River Canyon for a rope rescue. Firefighters using rope system and basket stretcher removed the patient up to a 200-foot slope to awaiting British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics.

6:25 am: Creston Fire Rescue and Canyon-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Mallory Road for a motor vehicle incident. No extrication was required, firefighters secured the scene and mitigated hazards with the vehicle. British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics treated and transported a patient.

June 17

3:56 pm: Creston Fire Rescue, Canyon-Lister Fire Department and Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue South and Beam Road for a wildland fire. The command officer responded and deemed the fire to be a category 1 fire and the property owner was following all provincial regulations. All responding units were stood down, no action was required.

6:47 am: Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 20th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics.

5:40 am: Creston Fire Rescue and Canyon-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Mallory Road for a motor vehicle incident. No extrication was required, firefighters secured the scene and mitigated hazards with the vehicle. British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics treated and transported a patient.