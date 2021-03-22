Creston Fire Rescue Report: three calls for service between March 15 and 19

On March 19 at 9:56 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 11 Avenue North for a motor vehicle incident (MVI) involving a pedestrian.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to three calls for service between March 15 and 19.

At 1:43 p.m. on March 15, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 6 Avenue North.

On March 19 at 9:56 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 11 Avenue North for a motor vehicle incident (MVI) involving a pedestrian.

“On arrival of fire crews, one patient was being treated by BCAS paramedics. Firefighters secured the scene and assisted BCAS (paramedics) with care and packaging,” said CFR.

At 4:00 p.m. that same day, CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 11 Avenue South.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page