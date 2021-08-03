Creston Fire Rescue Report: Stay safe from the heat and smoky air

CFR reminds residents to check in on loved ones and neighbours, especially seniors.

As high tempertures continue to linger, Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) wants to remind the public to stay hydrated, and spend time in cool spaces. Check in on your loved ones and neighbours, especially seniors.

July 21

• Creston Valley Departments were dispatched to the area of Cook Street and 9 Ave. S for a wildland fire. Firefighters arrived to a hedge on fire that had spread to a nearby vehicle with structures nearby. Crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire with no spread to the structures.

July 22

• Dispatched to the area of 16 Ave. N and Vancouver Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BC Ambulance Services (BCAS) Paramedics with patient care.

July 23

• Dispatched to the area of 24 Ave. N and Juniper Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS Paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Ash Street and 20 Ave. S for a medical call. Firefighters provided medical care until arrival of BCAS Paramedics.

• Dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Lakeview-Arrow Creek for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS Paramedics with patient care.

July 24

• Dispatched to the area of 1 Ave. NW and 2 Ave. NW for a residential fire alarm activation. Firefighters investigated the home with thermal imaging camera and did not locate any smoke or fire. The alarm was deemed false due to heavy smoke in the valley from wildfires.

• Dispatched to the area of Ibbitson Street and 9 Ave. S for a medical call. Firefighters provided medical care until arrival of BCAS Paramedics.

• Dispatched to the area of 15 Ave. N and Vancouver Street for a medical call. Firefighters were stood down by BCAS Paramedics before response as we were not required.

July 25

• CFR and Wynndel Lakeview Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Duck Lake Road and Channel Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived to a single vehicle incident with extrication required. Crews secured the area and stabilized the vehicle, extricated an occupant, and turned patient care over to BCAS Paramedics.

July 28

• Dispatched to the area of NW Blvd. and Regina Street for a vehicle fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and a bystander had used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle. Crews ensured the fire was out and cleaned up some fluids.

July 29

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street and 9 Ave. S for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Cavell Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10 Ave. N for a lift assist. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of 20 Ave. S and Elm Street for a public assist. Firefighters assisted a resident who had fallen.

• Creston Valley Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 37 Avenue for a small wildfire. Firefighters arrived in the area and searched for a fire but did not find anything.

July 30

• Dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and NW Blvd for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Lakeview Arrow Creek for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• CFR and Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Uri Road for a vehicle fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and bystanders had already used water to extinguish the fire. Crews checked to ensure the fire was out. Great job from the bystanders to keep this fire confined to the vehicle. There was minor damage with no injuries.

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Canyon Street for medical aid. Patient refused medical care.

July 31

• Dispatched to the hospital for a lift assist with paramedics. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• CFR and Canyon Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Fox Tree Road for an assist. Firefighters provided the resident with medical attention and assisted paramedics.

August 1

• Dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 12 Avenue for an assist. Firefighters helped public works gain entry into a washroom. The dead bolt lock had malfunctioned.

• Dispatched to the area of 4 Ave. N for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

August 2

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Ash St. for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

