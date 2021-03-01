Creston Fire Rescue report: six calls for assistance between Feb. 22 to 28

On Feb. 28 at 12:39 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of 16 Avenue North and Canyon Street for a motor vehicle incident (MVI)

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to six calls for assistance between Feb. 22 to 28.

At 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 22, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 14 Avenue North and Canyon Street.

On Feb. 23 at 10:39 a.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with lifting and transporting a patient to an ambulance in the area of Birch Street and 14 Avenue South.

At 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 24, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with lifting and transporting a patient to an ambulance in the area of Regina Street and 9 Avenue North.

On Feb. 25 at 7:46 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with lifting and transporting a patient to an ambulance in the area of 7 Avenue South and Birch Street.

At 8:57 p.m. on Feb. 26, CFR responded to a wildland fire in the area of Highway 3 and Goat River Road North.

“Firefighters responded to the area and located an open burn in the area,” said CFR. “The property owner was following all provincial rules and regulations.”

On Feb. 28 at 12:39 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of 16 Avenue North and Canyon Street for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Firefighters arrived to a minor two-vehicle incident. Crews secured the scene and stabilized both vehicles and cleared them for hazards,” said CFR. “All occupants were out of vehicles and in the care of BCAS paramedics.”

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page