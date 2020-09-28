Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue report: nine calls for assistance between Sept. 21 and 28

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to nine calls for assistance between Sept. 21 and 28.

At 6:34 a.m. on Sept 21, firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Hillside Street and 16th Avenue North.

Later that morning at 7:37 a.m., a separate call for medical aid was requested in the area of Wenger Road, and firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

On Sept. 22 at 10:05 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue South and Erickson Road for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a confirmed open burn and informed the property owner that burning restrictions are still in place, and asked that they extinguish the fire,” said CFR.

At 11:19 a.m. that same day, firefighters assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Fourth Avenue North and Pine Street.

On Sept. 26 at 2:28 p.m., firefighters assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 22nd Avenue and Pine Street.

Later that day at 5:59 p.m., firefighters from CFR and other valley departments were dispatched to the area of Lakeview Arrow Creek Road and Wenger Road for lines down.

“Canyon-Lister duty officers arrived on scene and assisted the homeowner while waiting for Fortis to arrive. All other responding crews stood down,” said CFR.

At 2:57 a.m. on Sept. 27, CFR was dispatched to the area of Seventh Avenue and Birch Street for medical aid.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and were stood down by BCEHS paramedics,” said CFR.

At 12:35 p.m. that same day, CFR was dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue and Highway 3 for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and determined that the property owner was burning within current regulations,” said CFR.

On Sept. 27 at 6:53 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of Simmons Road in West Creston for a motorcycle accident, and located a single motorcycle in the ditch on its wheels with minor damage.

“All passengers had left the scene prior to firefighters’ arrival. Firefighters checked for fuel hazards and marked the scene to caution oncoming traffic,” said CFR.

-Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

