Creston Fire Rescue report: nine calls for action between Oct. 19 and 25

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to nine calls for assistance between Oct. 19 and 25.

At 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 19, CFR was dispatched to a residence in the area of Hurl Street and 16th Avenue North after a fire alarm was activated.

“Firefighters investigated the residence and cleared the building for fire and smoke, and confirmed the alarm to be caused by burnt food on the stove,” said CFR. “Crews used a ventilation fan to remove the remainder of the smoke and smell from the home.”

Later that evening at 5:57 p.m., CFR responded to a call for medical aid in the area of Erickson Road and 25th Avenue South. Upon arrival, firefighters stood down as they were told that first responders were not required.

That same day at 10:48 p.m., firefighters were again dispatched to a residence in the area of Hurl Street and 16th Avenue North due to another fire alarm activation.

“Firefighters investigated the residence for fire and smoke with none being located, and deemed the alarm to be false due to faulty detector and/or dead battery,” said CFR. “Crews replaced the detection device and installed a new battery.”

On Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident (MVI) in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a minor two-vehicle MVI with no injuries reported,” said CFR. “Crews cleared vehicles for hazards and assisted RCMP with traffic control.”

Later that day at 4:53 p.m., CFR and the Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A and Bathie Road for a vehicle fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a pickup truck hauling a flat deck trailer that had caught fire due to flat tires,” said CFR. “The fire was extinguished by bystanders before the arrival of fire crews, and firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to confirm the fire was fully extinguished.”

At 9:41 a.m. on Oct. 21, CFR responded to a call of downed power-lines in the area of Fourth Avenue North and Pine Street.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a vehicle that had contacted a service drop to a residence, causing a large number of power lines to be pulled down onto roadways and across the vehicle, trapping the driver inside,” said CFR. “Fire crews secured the area and made contact with the driver to ensure no injuries and to remain in the vehicle until power could be shut down by FortisBC. Fortis crews arrived immediately and shut the power down, and the driver of the vehicle was moved to a safe area.”

On Oct. 23 at 2:06 p.m., CFR responded to a medical call in the area of Scott Street and 10th Avenue North.

“Firefighters responding were stood down on route by BCAS, as first responders were not required,” said CFR.

The following day at 3:07 p.m., firefighters assisted BCAS with patient care in the same area.

On Oct. 25 at 9:14 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10th Avenue North for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters located a category two open burn on a property, and the homeowner was ordered to extinguish the fire immediately due to no permit in place, and burning against the provincial Venting Index,” said CFR. “CFR would like to remind the public that any open burning in the Town of Creston requires a permit to do so, and can be purchased at town Hall from Monday to Friday during business hours.”

– Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page