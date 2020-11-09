Creston Fire Rescue Report: nine calls for action between Nov. 2 to 8

On Nov. 7 at 1:02 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 East, where three people were later transported to the hospital

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to nine calls for action between Nov. 2 to 8.

At 11:34 a.m. on Nov. 2, CFR was dispatched to the area of Connel Road and 25 Avenue South for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to six large burn piles. Property owners were asked to put the fires out as the venting index does not allow for burning,” said CFR.

On Nov. 3 at 12:22 p.m., CFR provided medical aid and patient care in the area of Hillside Street and 16 Avenue North.

“Upon the arrival of BCEHS paramedics, firefighters assisted with patient care and transfer to the ambulance,” said CFR.

At 2:35 p.m. that same afternoon, CFR again provided medical aid and patient care in the area of 16 Avenue North and Birch Street until BCEHS paramedics arrived.

On Nov. 4 at 8 a.m., CFR responded to a hazardous materials call in the area of 11 Avenue North and Hillside Street.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a broken natural gas line that had been hit by a contractor,” said CFR. “Firefighters secured the area until FortisBC could shut down the flow of gas.”

At 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 6, CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 16 Avenue North and Dale Street.

On Nov. 7 at 1:02 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 East.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and found two vehicles involved in a collision with three people transported to the hospital,” said CFR. “Hazards were controlled until the vehicles could be removed from the road.”

At 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 8, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Dogwood Street and 9 Avenue South.

Shortly after, at 3:22 a.m., CFR received a call for medical aid in the area of 35 Avenue North, but was asked to stand down by BCAS paramedics before leaving the fire hall.

Later that morning, at 8:12 a.m., provided medical aid and patient care in the area of Birch Street and 16 Avenue South, prior to the arrival of paramedics.

— Information courtesy of the Creton Fire Rescue Facebook page