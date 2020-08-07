Creston Fire Rescue Report: nine calls between Aug. 1 and 6

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to nine calls between Aug. 1 and 6.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Aug 1., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 Kootenay pass and Stagleap Provincial Park for a single-vehicle motorcycle incident.

“Firefighters arrived to an occupant that had lost control and had been ejected from bike 100 ft down a steep embankment,” said CFR. “Rescue crews from Creston and Salmo Fire Departments worked together to extricate the patient with rope systems back to the roadway to BCAS paramedics.”

Later that evening, at around 6:20 p.m., a CFR team was dispatched to assist the Canyon-Lister Fire Department with a residential fire alarm activation in the area of 32nd Street and Canyon-Lister Road.

“CLFD duty officers responded to the scene and confirmed alarm to be false, all responding units were stood down and returned to station,” said CFR.

At 8:30 p.m. that night, the CFR team was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Highway 3A for a single-vehicle incident. The rescue was met with RCMP upon arrival, where it was determined that the incident had actually occurred in another jurisdiction.

At around 2:18 p.m. on Aug. 2, the CFR team and Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department (WLFD) were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A in Sirdar for a two-vehicle motorcycle incident.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to both riders being ejected from vehicles and both riders with serious injuries. Rescue crew secured the scene and assisted BCAS paramedics with medical treatment and packaging, ” said CFR.

“First Responders assisted treatment from scene to hospital during transport by BCAS. While en-route to the hospital, an engine crew was also dispatched to the Creston Rec Center to set up and secure a landing zone for multiple helicopters, and a fixed-wing aircraft was dispatched to transport patients to trauma facilities.”

Later that evening at 11:44 p.m., the CFR team was dispatched to the area of Canyon-Lister Road and Lipsett Road to assist RCMP officers with a water rescue incident.

“Rescue members responded and were updated en-route by RCMP that the subject was safe and accounted for and rescue was no longer required,” said CFR.

At 8:16 p.m. on Aug. 4, the CFR team was dispatched to the area of Cook Sreet and 19th Ave Street for a smell of smoke.

“Firefighters investigated the area and found a resident burning prohibited material. We advised the resident and he agreed to extinguish the fire,” said CFR.

At 11:37 p.m. that same day, the CFR was dispatched to the area of Sunset Boulevard and 24th Ave South to assist with an emergency lift. Firefighters were successful in helping paramedics move the patient.

On Aug. 6 at 9:38 a.m., members from the CFR and WFLD were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A in Sirdar for a motor vehicle incident.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and found a motorcycle rider with minor injuries. Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital, and firefighters helped make sure the highway was clear,” said CFR.

That same day, the CFR responded to a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in the area of 23rd Ave North and Pine Street.

“Firefighters checked the house with a detector and confirmed there was no carbon monoxide. The detectors were checked to ensure they were operational,” said CFR.

Readers can find regular CRF updates on the department’s Facebook page.

