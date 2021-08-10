Creston Fire Rescue Report: Long-awaited rain eases wildfires

According to the BC Wildfire Service, large portions of the Southeast Fire Centre received a significant amount of rain over the weekend. The precipitation and cooler temperatures bolstered the progress crews have made on wildfires, including in high priority areas. Following this break in the weather, the Southeast is expected to become warm and dry once again as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds. The BC Wildfire Service would like to remind people to remain cautious while enjoying outdoor recreation to prevent human-caused fires.

August 4

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Cory Road for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a possible lightning strike had energized an electric fence causing damage to the wires and control box. The homeowner took quick action and removed smouldering material from the structure. The fire did not extend throughout the building. There was minimal damage and no injuries reported.

August 4

• Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 9 Avenue N for a commercial fire alarm. Firefighters arrived on scene with a key holder and confirmed it was a false alarm.

August 5

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 10 Avenue N for a lift assist. Firefighters assisted paramedics with moving the patient.

August 6

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 15 Avenue for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of 27 Avenue S for a report of smoke and a possible wildfire. The area was investigated and no fire activity was found, just long-awaited fog and heavy mist from recent rains.

• CFR was dispatched for medical aid in the area of Ash Street. Crew assisted BC Ambulance Services paramedics with patient care.

– Courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service Facebook pages

Creston Valley