Creston Fire Rescue report: four calls for action between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to four calls for assistance between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.

At 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 28, CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of Goat River South Road and 15th Ave South.

“Firefighters investigated and located a homeowner burning prohibited materials in a burning barrel, and the fire was extinguished immediately,” said CFR.

On Oct. 1 at 7:26 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 12th Ave North for a smoke report.

“Firefighters investigated the area and did not locate any sign of burning in the area,” said CFR.

Later that evening, at 7:43 p.m., CFR responded to a call for medical aid in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street.

“Firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of BCAS paramedics,” said CFR.

At 8:19 a.m. on Oct. 2, CFR responded to a call for medical assistance in the area of Cavell Street and 9th Ave North and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

-Information courtesy of the Creton Fire Rescue Facebook page

