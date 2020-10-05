The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue report: four calls for action between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5

On Sept. 28, CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of Goat River South Road and 15th Ave South

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to four calls for assistance between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.

At 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 28, CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of Goat River South Road and 15th Ave South.

“Firefighters investigated and located a homeowner burning prohibited materials in a burning barrel, and the fire was extinguished immediately,” said CFR.

On Oct. 1 at 7:26 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 12th Ave North for a smoke report.

“Firefighters investigated the area and did not locate any sign of burning in the area,” said CFR.

Later that evening, at 7:43 p.m., CFR responded to a call for medical aid in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street.

“Firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of BCAS paramedics,” said CFR.

At 8:19 a.m. on Oct. 2, CFR responded to a call for medical assistance in the area of Cavell Street and 9th Ave North and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

-Information courtesy of the Creton Fire Rescue Facebook page

