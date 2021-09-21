Creston Fire Rescue Report for Sept. 1 to 19

Reminder to residents that open burning in the municipality is ONLY allowed during April and October with a permit

September 1

• At 12:02 a.m., Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 10 Ave. N and Devon St. for power lines down. Firefighters secured the area until the arrival of Fortis Electric.

September 3

• Dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Lower Wynndel Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived to a single vehicle that had went off the roadway into the ditch. Occupants were out of the vehicle and in BC Ambulance Services (BCAS) care. Crews cleared the area for hazards and returned to station.

September 4

• CFR and Wynndel/Lakeview departments were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A and Packing Shed Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived to a single vehicle that had left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch on its side. No occupants were on scene on arrival of emergency services. Crews cleared the vehicle for hazards and searched the area for any occupants and none were located.

• Dispatched to the area of 19 Ave. N and Pine Street for a lift assist to BCAS. Firefighters assisted with packaging and lifting a patient to ambulance.

September 5

• Dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Thompson Rd for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived to a two vehicle incident, both vehicles were on roadway with one on all four tires and one on its side. Crews stabilized vehicles and ensured no one was trapped, all occupants were out of vehicles and in BCAS paramedics care. Crews mitigated hazards with vehicles and assisted with traffic control.

• Dispatched to the area of 33 Ave. N and Beam Road for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters cleared the building with gas detection device and no readings were found. Homeowners were able to return to the residence. Firefighters cleared the area with a gas monitor and no levels were found. The alarm was deemed to be a faulty detection device.

• CFR and Canyon/Lister Fire Department’s were dispatched to the area of Sinclair Road and 7 Street for an motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived to a single vehicle that had struck a power pole causing lines to come down. Firefighters secured the area, all occupants were out of vehicles and in a safe location. Crews waited for Fortis BC to arrive and ensure power was off. The vehicle was then cleared for any hazards.

September 6

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Hurl Street and 16 Ave. N for a report of a possible structure fire. Firefighters responded to investigate and located an open burn in the backyard of a residence creating heavy smoke in the area, not a structure fire. The fire was extinguished immediately due to Category 2 and 3 bans still in place at the time.

September 7

• Creston, Canyon-Lister and Wynndel Lakeview (WLFD) fire departments were dispatched to the area of Hurry Road for a possible structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a wood waste pile had ignited. Water was used to quickly dose the fire and prevent it from spreading. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

September 8

• CFR and WLFD were dispatched to the area of Mill Road in Wynndel for a natural gas leak. Firefighters arrived on scene and secured the area around the leak. Fortis was on scene and mitigated the leak. No injuries or loss reported.

September 9

• Dispatched to the area of Vancouver St.and NW Blvd. for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

September 11

• Dispatched to the area of Cavell Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

September 12

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Cook Street and 6 Ave. S for a wildland fire. A single crew of firefighters investigated the area and did not find a fire or smoke.

September 16

• As of Sept. 16, all open burning is permitted in the Cranbrook, Invermere, Columbia, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones. Open burning will remain prohibited in the Boundary fire zone (Grand Forks area). Reminder to Town of Creston residents that open burning in the municipality is ONLY allowed during the months of April and October with a permit, provided there are no provincial restrictions in place.

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 20 Ave. N for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

September 17

• Dispatched to the area of Kootenay Pass for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on scene to single vehicle just off the road and assisted occupants.

• Dispatched to the area of NW Blvd. for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

September 18

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Rd for a lift assist. Firefighters assisted the patient.

• Dispatched to the area of Cedar Street for a lift assist with paramedics. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Cavell Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

September 19

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Highway 21 and Arrowsmith Rd to investigate a possible fire. Firefighters searched the area thoroughly and nothing was found.

