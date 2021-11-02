Creston Fire Rescue Report for Oct. 20 to Oct. 31

October 20

• Creston Valley Fire Deptartments were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 27 Avenue for a possible structure fire. The occupant had burnt food on a hot plate and filled the suite with smoke. The smoke was cleared from the unit with no injuries to report.

October 23

• Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of Highway 3A for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• CFR was dispatched to an open burn. Firefighters arrived on scene and found the resident following all the regulations.

• Dispatched to the area of Alder Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

October 24

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10 Avenue N for an open burn. Firefighters arrived on scene and found the resident burning prohibited material. The resident extinguished the fire.

October 25

• CFR and West Creston Fire were dispatched to the area of Nicks Island Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on scene to a single vehicle rollover that had left the roadway coming to rest on all four tires, with a single occupant in the vehicle. Firefighters ensured the vehicle was stable and mitigated fire hazards. Crews extricated the occupant and provided assistance to RCMP. Nicks Island Road was closed to traffic for approximately four hours.

• CFR and Canyon-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Porthill Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on scene to a single vehicle rollover down an embankment resting on its roof with one occupant inside. Crews stabilized the vehicle and checked for fire hazards. The patient was placed in BC Ambulance Services (BCAS) paramedics care.

October 26

• Dispatched to the area of 11 Avenue for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 27

• Dispatched to the area of Valleyview Drive for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 28

• Dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 29

• Dispatched to the Kootenay Pass area of Highway 3 for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived to a single vehicle rollover, down an embankment. Crews stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic tools to gain access to the trapped occupant and provided immediate medical aid. The occupant was stabilized and brought up the bank to awaiting BCAS paramedics.

• CFR and Wynndel/Lakeview Fire were dispatched to the 4200 Block of Highway 3A for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed a fully involved pick-up truck, with no occupants and no reported injuries. The fire was believed to have started in the engine compartment and quickly consumed the passenger compartment and part of the dry box. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using handlines with fire foam. Highway 3A was reduced to single lane traffic for the duration of the incident.

October 30

• Dispatched to the area of Lister Road and 24 Street with Canyon-Lister Fire Department for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived to a two-vehicle incident with the single occupant of one vehicle in BCAS care and all other occupants out of the second vehicle with no reported injuries. Firefighters checked for hazards and secure the area. Traffic was detoured around the incident for the duration of the call.

October 31

• Dispatched to the area of 10 Avenue for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Cavell Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

