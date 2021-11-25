Creston Fire Rescue Report for November

November 2

• Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of Cook Street for an open burning complaint. Firefighters arrived to confirm a backyard campfire. The resident had thrown some fallen leaves onto the fire which created a large amount of smoke in the area. They were asked to refrain from burning the leaves and were allowed to continue with the campfire. Creston residents are reminded that while campfires are allowed with clean, dry, split wood only, burning yard waste is prohibited at this time.

November 3

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted BC Ambulance Services (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Simon Road for a fire alarm activation. Crews arrived on scene and confirmed a false alarm.

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

November 5

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Alder St for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Hillside and 15 Avenue for a chimney fire. Firefighters investigated and confirmed the fire had not spread. The resident was advised to have the chimney inspected.

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Lakeview Arrow Creek Road for a motor vehicle incident. A single vehicle had gone off the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was temporarily stopped so the wrecker could remove the vehicle.

November 9

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 west of town for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on scene and found two semi trucks were involved in a collision. Minor injuries were reported. The vehicles blocked both lanes of traffic closing the highway. Crews were on scene planning for the safe mitigation of hazardous materials and removal of the vehicles.

November 12

• Canyon-Lister Fire Department was dispatched to discover a house filled with smoke with one occupant. Upon arrival, the incident was upgraded to a structure fire and other Creston Valley departments responded. Firefighters confirmed there was an issue with the chimney that caused the house to fill with smoke. A ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke. The one occupant was transported to hospital.

• CFR received several reports of a strange gas like odour in many points of Creston. Crews investigated the reports, and the odours seemed to have dissipated with no definitive point of origin.

November 13

• The Creston and Canyon-Lister fire departments were dispatched near the Goat River bridges on Highway 21 South of Creston for a single vehicle rollover off the roadway. Crews extricated one occupant from the vehicle and a rope system was used to them bring up to BCAS.

November 15

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 20 Avenue for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted paramedics with patient care.

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Hillside Street for an open burning complaint. Firefighters arrived on scene and confirm a resident was burning a large pile of yard debris. The resident was asked to completely extinguish the fire as burning within the municipality requires a burning permit and is prohibited at this time of year. For more information regarding open burning please visit www.creston.ca or call Town Hall at 250-428-2214.

November 17

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 15 Avenue for a fire alarm activation. Firefighters arrived on scene and searched the building for signs of smoke and fire, but nothing was found. It was determined that the alarm was false and occupants were allowed back inside.

November 18

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Blazed Creek Forest Service Road for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a single vehicle over the embankment on its side. Firefighters used a rope system to go down the bank to stabilize the vehicle and check for occupants and any hazards. All occupants were out of the vehicle and left the scene prior to arrival of emergency crews. No hazards were found, firefighters turned the vehicle off and surrendered the keys to the RCMP.

November 19

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 35 Avenue for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and were cleared by BCAS.

• CFR and Wynndel-Lakeview fire departments were dispatched to the 8600 block of Highway 3A for a motor vehicle incident. Crews arrived on scene to a single vehicle off the roadway on all four tires. One occupant was in care of BCAS, and no other injuries were reported. Firefighters assessed the vehicle for hazards and controlled the scene to single lane traffic until emergency crews were cleared.

• CFR was dispatched to the 2800 Block of Highway 3A for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted paramedics with patient care.

November 21

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and 11 Avenue for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted paramedics with patient care.

– Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page. Please follow their social media to keep up to date.

