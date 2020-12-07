Creston Fire Rescue report: five calls for assistance between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7

On Dec. 1, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with an entry into a home in the area of 7 Avenue North and Devon Street

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to five calls for assistance between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

At 6:24 p.m. on Nov. 30, CFR was dispatched to the area of Scott Street and 10 Avenue North for a fire alarm activation.

“Firefighters responded to investigate, and while clearing the residence for smoke and fire, a maintenance worker informed crews that they had been working on cleaning a rental suite and had water enter a detection device,” said CFR. “Firefighters confirmed that this was the cause of the alarm activation and returned to the station.”

On Dec. 1 at 3:21 a.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with an entry into a home in the area of 7 Avenue North and Devon Street.

“On arrival, RCMP officers were able to locate a key to the home and enter and access the patient with paramedics. Firefighters were released by BCAS, as no longer required,” said CFR.

At 9:08 p.m. on Dec. 2, CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident (MVI) in the area of Highway 21 and Canyon Street.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a single-vehicle incident with all occupants out of the vehicle, and in the care of BCAS paramedics,” said CFR. “Crews mitigated hazards with the vehicle and assisted with traffic control until the vehicle was safely removed from the scene.”

On Dec. 4 at 5:37 p.m., CFR responded to a medical call in the area of 8 Avenue South and Cedar Street, and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

At 7:30 p.m. that same evening, CFR responded to another medical call, this time in the area of Devon Street and 7 Avenue North. They were stood down by BCAS paramedics, however, as first responders were not required.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook Page