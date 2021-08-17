Creston Fire Rescue Report: Avoid travel to fire-affected areas

‘Do your part to support wildfire crews and local communities that may be facing evacuation.’

Given the current state of wildfires in B.C., people are being asked not to travel to parts of the Interior region until further notice.

The affected areas include the communities of Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Okanagan Indian Band, Enderby, and parts of the Regional District North Okanagan.

“Wildfires are unpredictable and can be dangerous to you and your family if you are in the vicinity,” said the Government of B.C. in a release. “Do your part to support our wildfire crews and local communities that may be facing evacuation by staying away from areas affected by wildfires.”

August 11

• Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 6 Ave. N and Hillside Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted B.C. Ambulance Services (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.

August 12

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 16 Ave. N and Canyon Street for a medical call. Firefighters responded, but were stood down by BCAS paramedics as assistance was not required.

August 13

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 6 Ave. N for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

August 14

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 11 Ave. S for medical aid. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Leading Tree Road for smoke in the air. Crews arrived and found a old slash pile had ignited. They were able to establish a water supply and extinguish the fire. The property owner placed a sprinkler near the pile and will continue to monitor the area closely.

August 15

• Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Quinten Road for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to a home fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the house, but unfortunately, everything was lost. The occupants of the home got out safely. There was a minor injury that paramedics tended to. Thank you to BCAS paramedics, RCMP, and Fortis.

August 16

• CFR responded to 3 medical calls between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

– Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Creston Valley