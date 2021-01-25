Creston Fire Rescue Report: 8 calls for service from Jan. 18 to 24

During this period, firefighters assisted paramedics with five different calls for patient care and medical aid

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) received eight calls for service from Jan. 18 to 24.

At 1:41 p.m. on Jan. 18, CFR responded to an open burn complaint in the area of Highway 3 East. Firefighters extinguished the fire, noting that the resident was not following open burning regulations.

Later that day, at 7:16 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Northwest Boulevard.

On Jan. 20 at 3:34 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Hillside Street.

At 7:42 p.m. on Jan. 21, CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road for medical aid, and firefighters assisted paramedics with patient care.

That same evening, at 8:32 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Northwest Boulevard.

On Jan. 23 at 6:39 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 21 for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Dispatch reported a vehicle had rolled down an embankment. Firefighters stood down because the vehicle left the scene,” said CFR.

At 6:28 p.m. on Jan. 24, CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 18 Avenue South. Firefighters continued to provide care up until the patient arrived at the hospital.

Later that day, at 8:18 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 95 after a single-vehicle crashed into a building, but stood down after paramedics arrived on the scene.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page