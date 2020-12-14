Creston Fire Rescue report: 7 calls for service from Dec. 7 to 14

At 6:24 a.m. on Dec. 10, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 West for a motor vehicle incident (MVI)

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to seven calls for service from Dec. 7 to 14.

At 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 7, CFR received a call for a chimney fire in the area of Canyon-Lister Road, but did not leave the fire hall as the Canyon-Lister Fire Department attended to the incident.

On Dec. 8 at 12:08 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Northwest Boulevard.

Later that day, at 3:56 p.m., CFR responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the area of Cook Street.

“Firefighters checked the house with a gas detector and found nothing. The alarm was reset, batteries checked and put back in service,” said CFR.

On Dec. 10 at 6:06 a.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Cook Street.

Shortly after, at 6:24 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 West for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a semi-truck and trailer in the ditch blocking the westbound lane. The driver was transported to the hospital,” said CFR. “Firefighters mitigated a diesel fuel leak and did emergency scene traffic control until other crews arrived.”

At 5:58 p.m. on Dec. 12, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 18 Avenue South.

On Dec. 13 at 4:46 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 9 Avenue South.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook Page