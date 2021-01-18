Creston Fire Rescue report: 6 calls for assistance between Jan. 12 and 14

On Jan. 13, CFR responded to a call for downed power lines in the area of Speers Road and Kootenay River.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to six calls for assistance between Jan. 12 and 14.

At 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 12, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Canyon-Lister Road for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a three-vehicle incident. No entrapment or extrication was required as all occupants were out of vehicles on arrival, with one patient in the care of BCAS paramedics,” said CFR. “Firefighters stabilized vehicles and cleared them for any hazards and leaking fluids.”

Later that day, at 8:16 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical and patient care in the area of 16 Avenue South and Erickson Road.

On Jan. 13 at 4:48 a.m., CFR responded to a commercial fire alarm activation in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Cavell Street.

“Firefighters investigated the building for any smoke or fire with a gas monitor and thermal imaging camera, but none was located,” said CFR. “Firefighters determined the alarm was caused by faulty detection device and alarm system troubles.”

At 6:38 p.m. that same day, CFR responded to a call for downed power lines in the area of Speers Road and Kootenay River.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to power lines from a service drop hanging low near the roadway,” said CFR. “Crews secured the area until FortisBC arrived on scene and took over the incident.”

On Jan. 14 at 10:40 a.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Beam Road and 36 Avenue North.

At 3:41 p.m. that same day, CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 5 Avenue North for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters investigated and located a small backyard burn containing yard waste. The homeowner was burning against the provincial venting index and Town of Creston Bylaws,” said CFR.

The fire was extinguished on request, and CFR reminded residents that burning yard waste in the municipality can only occur with a permit between April and October.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page