Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue report: 6 calls for assistance between Jan. 12 and 14

On Jan. 13, CFR responded to a call for downed power lines in the area of Speers Road and Kootenay River.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to six calls for assistance between Jan. 12 and 14.

At 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 12, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Canyon-Lister Road for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a three-vehicle incident. No entrapment or extrication was required as all occupants were out of vehicles on arrival, with one patient in the care of BCAS paramedics,” said CFR. “Firefighters stabilized vehicles and cleared them for any hazards and leaking fluids.”

Later that day, at 8:16 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical and patient care in the area of 16 Avenue South and Erickson Road.

On Jan. 13 at 4:48 a.m., CFR responded to a commercial fire alarm activation in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Cavell Street.

“Firefighters investigated the building for any smoke or fire with a gas monitor and thermal imaging camera, but none was located,” said CFR. “Firefighters determined the alarm was caused by faulty detection device and alarm system troubles.”

At 6:38 p.m. that same day, CFR responded to a call for downed power lines in the area of Speers Road and Kootenay River.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to power lines from a service drop hanging low near the roadway,” said CFR. “Crews secured the area until FortisBC arrived on scene and took over the incident.”

On Jan. 14 at 10:40 a.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Beam Road and 36 Avenue North.

At 3:41 p.m. that same day, CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 5 Avenue North for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters investigated and located a small backyard burn containing yard waste. The homeowner was burning against the provincial venting index and Town of Creston Bylaws,” said CFR.

The fire was extinguished on request, and CFR reminded residents that burning yard waste in the municipality can only occur with a permit between April and October.

Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks
Next story
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Just Posted

Andre Robert won $500,000 through a Lotto Extra ticket on Dec. 23, 2020. Photo: Jeanne d’Arc Allard
Creston resident wins $500k through Lotto ticket

“I was surprised. I wasn’t sure if it was true or not.”

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue report: 6 calls for assistance between Jan. 12 and 14

On Jan. 13, CFR responded to a call for downed power lines in the area of Speers Road and Kootenay River.

School District 8 is asking the education ministry to stop making the Foundation Skills Assessment data public. File photo
Kootenay Lake School District requests education ministry make annual student assessments private

The district is concerned the data is being misused by the Fraser Institute

The refrigeration plant at the Creston Curling Club is shut off and the ice is broken up as it thaws. Photo: Dave Dyck
Creston Curling Club cancels 2020-21 season

“Financially, it is not feasible to continue with the club sitting idle and no revenue coming in.”

The Ginkgo Biloba is the only surviving species of the Ginkgoales. Photo: pixabay.com
Cranbrook man hoping to bring 200 million-year-old trees to Creston

The Ginkgo Biloba is the only surviving species of the Ginkgoales, and Dan Hicks has been on a mission since last summer to bring them back to this side of Canada.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined 2nd time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

Most Read