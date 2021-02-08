Creston Fire Rescue report: 6 calls for assistance between Feb. 2 and 5

On Feb. 2, CFR was dispatched to the area of Hawkview Drive and Selkirk Drive for a hazmat-natural gas leak.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to six calls for assistance between Feb. 2 and 5.

At 12:59 p.m. on Feb. 2, CFR was dispatched to the area of Hawkview Drive and Selkirk Drive for a hazmat-natural gas leak.

“Firefighters secured the area and evacuated residences in the immediate area,” said CFR. “FortisBC Gas arrived on scene and worked quickly to stop the natural gas leak.”

On Feb. 3 at 8:45 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Helen Street.

At 2:52 p.m. on Feb. 4, CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of Highway 3 and 33 Avenue North.

“Firefighters located a small, prohibited fire on a property, and it was extinguished immediately due to prohibited materials and burning against the venting index,” said CFR.

At 4:09 p.m. that same day, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 24 Avenue North and Juniper Street.

On Feb. 5 at 11:34 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Cook Street and 8 Avenue South for medical aid.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and were not required by BCAS paramedics. Crews returned to the station,” said CFR.

Later that day, at 10:11 p.m., CFR responded to a call for medical aid in the area of Scott Street and 16 Avenue North, but were asked to stand down while en route, as assistance was not required.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page