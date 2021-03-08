Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue Report: 5 calls for assistance between March 1 and 7

On March 6 at 3:48 p.m., Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched north of Creston on Highway 3A for a small wildland fire, which was eventually extinguished

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to five calls for assistance between March 1 and 7.

At 9:11 p.m. on March 1, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 36 Avenue North.

On March 2 at 3:22 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 14 Avenue North.

At 7:44 p.m. on March 4, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Hillside Street.

On March 6 at 3:48 p.m., Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched north of Creston on Highway 3A for a small wildland fire, which was eventually extinguished.

At 8:45 a.m. on March 7, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 11 Avenue South.

Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8
Next story
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Just Posted

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8

On March 1, police attended a local business after a report that a person was causing a disturbance after being told to leave, due to the person not wearing a mask as per store policy.

The poster of the Unbound Film Festival. Photo: Vanessa Lozecznik
Diversity, mental health and addiction the focus of new Kootenay film program and festival

8 participants will receive free hands-on lessons on filmmaking from various experts in the industry to help produce a film that contributes to discussions surrounding mental health, diversity and addiction

A West Kootenay man died in an avalanche on March 4 while snowmobiling near Mount Payne, which is indicted by the red flag. Illustration: Google Maps
Father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

The man was snowmobiling with a group when incident occurred March 4

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report: 5 calls for assistance between March 1 and 7

On March 6 at 3:48 p.m., Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched north of Creston on Highway 3A for a small wildland fire, which was eventually extinguished

Const. Allan Young. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Allan Young died after an incident in downtown Nelson last summer

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Dove Sprout co-owns and operates the Creston Acupuncture and Natural Health Centre alongside her husband, Paul Gaucher (R.TCM.P). File photo
A Natural Health Approach Column: The Wood Element

“An imbalanced Wood element can result in depression, frustration, irritability, rage, resentment, indecisiveness, lethargy, procrastination, lack of assertion, difficulty letting go of old patterns and unfulfilled desires. This is your moment to take an emotional inventory and let go of those thoughts and feelings that are no longer serving you.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, has been forced to re-skill during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than six years of unsuccessfully applying for jobs in B.C.’s tech industry. (Submitted photo/Shaimma Yehia)
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Experienced software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, hasn’t found a job since she migrated to Canada 6 years ago

Ron Sivorot, business director at Kennametal’s Langford site, the Greater Victoria facility that made a component being used on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Jake Romphf, Black Press Media)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover digging in with B.C.-made part

Kennametal’s Langford plant’s tooth blank is helping the rover’s drill collect rock cores

A woman walks through Toronto’s financial district on Monday, July 30, 2018. A new poll suggests most Canadians believe there’s still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in this country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Canadians, especially women, say gender equality not achieved in Canada: Poll

Poll results themselves underscore the challenge, with more men believing equality had been achieved

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, left, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

Meghan said she struggled with concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin colour

Most Read