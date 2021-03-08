Creston Fire Rescue Report: 5 calls for assistance between March 1 and 7

On March 6 at 3:48 p.m., Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched north of Creston on Highway 3A for a small wildland fire, which was eventually extinguished

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to five calls for assistance between March 1 and 7.

At 9:11 p.m. on March 1, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 36 Avenue North.

On March 2 at 3:22 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 14 Avenue North.

At 7:44 p.m. on March 4, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Hillside Street.

At 8:45 a.m. on March 7, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 11 Avenue South.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page