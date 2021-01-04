Creston Fire Rescue Report: 14 calls for assistance from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021

At 2:18 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2020, Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lakeview-Arrowcreek Road and Bear Brook Road for a structure fire.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to 14 calls for assistance from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021.

At 5:38 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2020, CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Selkirk Drive. and Kootenay Place.

Later that morning, at 8:07 a.m., CFR again assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care, this time in the area of 6 Avenue and Hillside Street.

On Dec. 23, 2020, at 2:26 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of 18 Avenue South and Birch Street after an individual was struck by a vehicle.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a patient with serious injuries. Rescue crew secured the scene, stabilized the vehicle and no entrapment or extrication was required,” said CFR. “Firefighters, BCAS Paramedics and RCMP worked fast to provide medical treatment and transport the patient to the hospital.”

At 8:39 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Elm Street and 18 Avenue South.

Later that day, at 3:42 p.m., CFR responded to a residential fire alarm in the area of Erickson Road and 8 Avenue South.

“Firefighters investigated and found no smoke or fire, determining that the alarm activation to be caused by burnt food,” said CFR.

At 7:30 p.m. that same day, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Birch Street and 25 Avenue South.

On Dec. 25, 2020, at 5:51 p.m., CFR responded to a residential fire alarm in the area of 20 Avenue South and Ash Street.

“Firefighters investigated and did not locate any smoke or fire and determined the alarm to be caused by a faulty detection device,” said CFR. “Firefighters replaced the old detector with a new one to ensure occupants had a working smoke alarm.”

Later that day, at 11:33 p.m., CRF assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Scott Street and 10 Avenue North.

On Dec. 26, 2020, at 4:29 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with a lift assist in the area of Cook Street and 6 Avenue South.

At 2:18 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2020, Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lakeview-Arrowcreek Road and Bear Brook Road for a structure fire.

“Firefighters responded and located a small fire area in a detached shed. The homeowners had extinguished the flames before fire crews arrived,” said CFR. “Crews ensured the fire was completely extinguished with a thermal imaging camera and no further extension to the structure was found.”

On Dec. 28, 2020, at 8:57 a.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Wenger Road.

At 3:17 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, CFR was dispatched to the area of Lakeview-Arrow Creek Road for a motor vehicle incident. However, dispatch asked firefighters to stand down while en route.

On Jan. 2, 2021, at 5:42 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 6 Avenue South.

At 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2021, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 for a motor vehicle incident. While en route, firefighters were asked to stand down.