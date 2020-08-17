Creston Fire Rescue Report: 14 calls between Aug. 7 and 16

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to 14 calls between Aug. 7 and 16.

At around 5:42 p.m. on Aug. 7, CFR was dispatched to a household in the area of 18th Avenue South and Birch Street for an item fire in the kitchen.

“The owner was able to cover the item but there was smoke in the house. We used a ventilation fan to clear the smoke and reset the smoke detectors,” said CFR. “No injuries were reported. Please remember to not leave items cooking unattended.”

Later that evening at 6:30 p.m., the CFR team responded to a smoke complaint in the area of Erickson Road and Highway 21.

“Firefighters found a resident burning yard waste. The owner extinguished the fire. Please remember there is a burn-ban on,” said CFR.

On Aug. 8 at 3:40 pm, CFR responded to a rescue call at the Goat River Canyon, where members assisted a RCMP swiftwater rescue technician with helping an individual off of a rock.

“No injuries were reported. Please remember to be careful around fast-moving rivers and wear a life jacket,” said CFR.

On Aug. 12 at around 10:43 a.m., the CFR team responded to another burning complaint in the area of Erickson Road and 11th Avenue.

“Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a prohibited open burn and extinguished the fire. Citizens are reminded that there is an open burning ban until further notice,” said CFR.

READ MORE: Creston Fire Rescue Report: nine calls between Aug. 1 and 6

At approximately 6:42 a.m. on Aug. 13, CFR members tended to a commercial fire alarm on Canyon Street and 11th Avenue. Firefighters conducted an exterior perimeter search and found no smoke or flames visible. An interior search was also carried out, but no hazards were identified.

Later that day at around 4:34 p.m., the CFR team was dispatched to a four-story apartment building on Vancouver Street and Northwest Boulevard after the building’s fire alarms were activated.

“Residents were following their fire evacuation plan and exiting the building. Firefighters completed a search of the structure and determined the cause was due to cooking items,” said CFR. “There was no fire extension and crews ventilated the entire building to clear residual smoke.”

At 3:27 pm on Aug. 15, the CFR team responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 and 27th Avenue.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision with all occupants out of the vehicles. Crews provided traffic control and mitigated fluid hazards until tow trucks arrived. There were no reported injuries,” said CFR.

During the early morning of Aug. 16 at 3:25 a.m., CFR said that Valley departments were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A and Wynndel Road for reports of a wildland fire.

“Initially, crews passed by the property as the address was not posted. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a three-metre by three-metre burn that had possibly resurfaced from an old burn pile,” said CFR. “Firefighters from Wynndel/Lakeview and Canyon/Lister Fire Department were able to control and extinguish the fire. Citizens are reminded to have their addresses posted so they are visible day or night from a distance of 15 metres.”

At 3:38 a.m. on Aug. 16, the CFR team was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 11th Avenue for a commercial fire alarm.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and did a perimeter search and found no smoke or flame visible on the exterior of the building,” said CFR. “Firefighters proceeded with a search of the interior where the alarm was known to have been activated with nothing found.”

-Information courtesy of Creston Fire Rescue’s Facebook page

