Creston Fire Rescue Report: 13 calls for action between Oct. 13 and 19

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to 13 calls between Oct. 13 and 19.

At 12:49 a.m. on Oct. 13, CFR assisted BCAS with patient care and medical aid in the area of Highway 3.

Later that day at 12 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 and Goatfell Hill. Firefighters stood down prior to arrival after they were informed by dispatch that a rescue was not needed.

The following day at 6:02 a.m., CFR responded to a call that was related to the previous day’s incident at Highway 3 and Goatfell Hill. Following confirmation, firefighters stood down.

On Oct. 14 at 11:52 a.m., CFR responded to a call for medical aid in the area of Elm Street and 19th Avenue.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and were cancelled by BCEHS paramedics,” said CFR.

At 1:23 p.m. that same day, CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid in the area of Scott Street and Ibbitson Street.

A few minutes later at 1:25 p.m., firefighters provided patient care and medical aid in the area of 24th Avenue and Elm Street, assisting BCEHS paramedics upon their arrival.

Later that evening at 7:02 p.m., was dispatched to the area of 10th Avenue and Canyon Street for a rescue.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and assisted a trapped person with the use of hydraulic tools,” said CFR.

On Oct. 15 at 4:53 a.m., CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care and a lift assist in the area of Murdoch Street and 14th Avenue.

Later that morning at 9:07 a.m., assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid in the area of Cavell Street and Seventh Avenue.

At 12 p.m. on Oct. 16, CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of 25th Avenue and Connel Road.

“Firefighters confirmed an open burn and requested the property owners extinguish the fire as the venting index indicated poor conditions for burning,” said CFR.

On Oct. 17 at 12 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a wildland fire in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Helen Street.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a category two open burn,” said CFR. “Property owners had a permit and were burning within regulations.”

At 12:35 p.m. that same day, CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 20 Avenue and Hillside Street.

Later that evening at 5:10 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Goat River North Road and Crackerjack FSR for an assist.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and gained access to the area and assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care,” said CFR.

