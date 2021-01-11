Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue Report: 11 calls for service from Jan. 6 to 10

On Jan. 10, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Vancouver Street and 10 Avenue North

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to 11 calls for service from Jan. 6 to 10.

At 9:07 a.m. on Jan. 6, CFR responded to an entry-assist call in the area of 11 Avenue North and Railway Boulevard.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and gained access to the residence for BCEHS paramedics,” said CFR.

Later that day, at 1:02 p.m., CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of Hurry Road and Arrowsmith Road.

“Firefighters did not locate any open burning in the area. However, they found a business utilizing a kiln to dry wood products as part of their operations,” said CFR.

At 8:08 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Topaz Creek Forest Service Road for medical aid. Upon arrival, however, the patients were in the care of BCEHS paramedics and the RCMP.

On Jan. 7 at 9:21 a.m., CFR responded to an entry-assist call in the area of 11 Avenue North and Birch Street.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and gained entry into the residence, and assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care,” said CFR.

At 10:38 a.m. that same morning, CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Cook Street and 6 Avenue South.

Later that afternoon, at 12:44 p.m., CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street.

On Jan. 8 at 10:57 a.m., CFR responded to an entry-assist call in the area of 11 Avenue North and Birch Street.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and gained entry into the residence, and assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care,” said CFR.

At 6:47 a.m. on Jan. 9, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 near Goatfell for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a tractor/trailer unit off the roadway. No extrication was required and there were no fuel hazards,” said CFR. “The patient was in the care of BCEHS paramedics.”

Later that day, at 4:59 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and found a resident burning yard debris in a burn barrel,” said CFR. “They were asked to extinguish the fire, as there is no burning at this time of year and burn barrels are prohibited at all times within town limits.”

At 6:47 p.m. that same evening, CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street for a residential fire alarm.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a false alarm due to faulty equipment,” said CFR.

On Jan. 10 at 1:07 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10 Avenue North for a MVI.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision with no injuries reported. There were minor fuel hazards that firefighters mitigated on scene,” said CFR.

Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

