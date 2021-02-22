Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue report: 11 calls for assistance between Feb. 15 and 22

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to 11 calls for assistance between Feb. 15 and 22.

At 1:18 p.m. on Feb. 15, CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Cavell Street.

At 3:47 p.m. that same day, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 33 Avenue North for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a single vehicle in the ditch with one patient,” said CFR. “The vehicle was stabilized and the patient was removed and handed off to paramedics with minor injuries.”

On Feb. 16 at 12:24 a.m., CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Dogwood Street.

Later that morning at 9:12 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and 25 Avenue South for a lift assist, where they helped paramedics with patient care.

Shortly after, at 9:47 a.m., CFR received a call for medical aid in the area of 21 Avenue South. Firefighters were asked to stand down prior to leaving the station.

At 4:39 p.m. that same day, CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Street and 8 Avenue South for a commercial fire alarm.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and were met by an occupant that confirmed alarms were activated by cooking. Firefighters checked the unit for fire and smoke, with nothing found,” said CFR.

On Feb. 18 at 10:56 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Birch Street and 14 Avenue South for a lift assist, where they helped paramedics with patient care.

Later that morning at 11:21 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 for an open burn complaint.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and found a category three fire burning against the Ministry of Environment’s Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations. Firefighters extinguished the fire,” said CFR. “Residents are reminded to check the venting index and read the regulations on the Ministry’s website before you burn.

On Feb. 19 at 6:59 a.m., CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 36 Avenue North and Masuch Road.

At 3:31 p.m. on Feb. 20, CFR was dispatched to the area of 20 Avenue North and Hurl Street for a lift assist, where they helped paramedics with patient care.

On Feb. 21 at 5:09 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Cavell Street and 9 Avenue South.

Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Most Read