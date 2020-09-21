Creston Fire Rescue report: 10 calls for action between Sept. 14 and 21

CFR responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the area of Regina Street on Sept. 20, and found moderate levels of carbon monoxide after searching the residence with a gas monitor

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to 10 calls for assistance between Sept. 14 and 21.

At 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 14, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 21 and Goat River Road South for a burn complaint.

“Firefighters investigated the area and located a resident burning yard waste in a burning barrel,” said CFR, who noted that an open burn ban is still in effect. “Fire was extinguished immediately by the homeowner on request by the fire department, and then educated on provincial rules and regulations.”

During the evening of Sept. 15, firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Erickson Road and 16th Avenue South.

On Sept. 16 at 9:23 p.m., CFR firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with another call for medical aid and patient care, this time in the area of 11th Avenue South.

At around 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, CFR responded to a fire alarm in a building located in the area of Erickson Road and 11th Avenue South. No smoke or fire was found upon investigation.

CFR firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and a lift assist in the area of Scott Street and 11th Avenue North on Sept. 19.

On the morning of Sept. 20, CFR firefighters were dispatched to the area of Cavell Street and 9th Avenue North for medical aid, where they assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

Later that day at around 5 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the area of Canyon Street and 11th Avenue North, but no smoke or fire was found upon investigation.

At around 7:30 p.m. that same day, CFR was dispatched to the area of Crawford Hill for a carbon monoxide alarm.

“Firefighters searched the house with a gas monitor and nothing was found,” said CFR. “The residents were advised they could go back inside and needed to replace their detector.”

CFR responded to another carbon monoxide alarm in the area of Regina Street at around 8:55 p.m. that same night, and found moderate levels of carbon monoxide after searching the residence with a gas monitor.

“The occupants were advised to not spend the night in their home and have a technician check the gas appliances,” said CFR.

At 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, CFR firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of 16th Avenue South.

Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

