Creston Fire Rescue Report: 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30

On Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30.

On Aug. 24 at around 11:26 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 West to investigate a report of a wildfire. Upon investigation, firefighters determined it was dust from a forest service road.

Later that day at 10:22 p.m., firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care in the area of Pine Street and 16th Avenue North.

At 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and the contractor working on the building had extinguished a small fire in the roof,” said CFR. “We ensured the fire had not spread throughout the attic space and used ventilation fans to remove a small amount of smoke from inside.”

READ MORE: Creston Fire Rescue report: seven calls between Aug. 17 and 23

On Aug. 26 at 2:18 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Mountain Springs Crescent for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters were later advised that the alert was a false alarm that was solved with a battery change.

At 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 27, a call for an item fire in the area of Railway Boulevard and Canyon Street turned out to be a false alarm.

Shortly after, at 1:20 p.m., CFR and Wyndell Hall firefighters were dispatched to the area south of Creston for a report of smoke. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a fire burning south of the border.

On Aug. 28 at 7:48 p.m., firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and a lift assist in the area of Hillside and 15th Avenue.

At 4:22 p.m. on Aug. 29, firefighters were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 East for medical aid, and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

READ MORE: Creston Fire Rescue Report: 14 calls between Aug. 7 and 16

On Aug. 30 at 7:09 a.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 East near Yahk.

“A single-vehicle had gone into the ditch. No injuries were reported,” said CFR.

Later that evening at 6:46 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of Balsam Road for an open burn.

“Firefighters found a fire burning with prohibited materials. The resident was cooperative and extinguished the fire,” said CFR.

– Information courtesy of the CFR Facebook page

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.