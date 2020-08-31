Creston Fire Rescue Report: 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30

On Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30.

On Aug. 24 at around 11:26 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 West to investigate a report of a wildfire. Upon investigation, firefighters determined it was dust from a forest service road.

Later that day at 10:22 p.m., firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care in the area of Pine Street and 16th Avenue North.

At 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and the contractor working on the building had extinguished a small fire in the roof,” said CFR. “We ensured the fire had not spread throughout the attic space and used ventilation fans to remove a small amount of smoke from inside.”

READ MORE: Creston Fire Rescue report: seven calls between Aug. 17 and 23

On Aug. 26 at 2:18 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Mountain Springs Crescent for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters were later advised that the alert was a false alarm that was solved with a battery change.

At 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 27, a call for an item fire in the area of Railway Boulevard and Canyon Street turned out to be a false alarm.

Shortly after, at 1:20 p.m., CFR and Wyndell Hall firefighters were dispatched to the area south of Creston for a report of smoke. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a fire burning south of the border.

On Aug. 28 at 7:48 p.m., firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and a lift assist in the area of Hillside and 15th Avenue.

At 4:22 p.m. on Aug. 29, firefighters were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 East for medical aid, and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

READ MORE: Creston Fire Rescue Report: 14 calls between Aug. 7 and 16

On Aug. 30 at 7:09 a.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 East near Yahk.

“A single-vehicle had gone into the ditch. No injuries were reported,” said CFR.

Later that evening at 6:46 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of Balsam Road for an open burn.

“Firefighters found a fire burning with prohibited materials. The resident was cooperative and extinguished the fire,” said CFR.

Information courtesy of the CFR Facebook page

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares
Next story
Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Just Posted

Creston Fire Rescue Report: 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30

On Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

School District 8 releases back-to-school plan

The district has had its COVID-19 protocols approved by the education ministry

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Another $5.7 billion deferred revenue still to be determined

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Most Read