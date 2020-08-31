Creston Fire Rescue Report: 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30.
On Aug. 24 at around 11:26 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 West to investigate a report of a wildfire. Upon investigation, firefighters determined it was dust from a forest service road.
Later that day at 10:22 p.m., firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care in the area of Pine Street and 16th Avenue North.
At 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire.
“Firefighters arrived on scene and the contractor working on the building had extinguished a small fire in the roof,” said CFR. “We ensured the fire had not spread throughout the attic space and used ventilation fans to remove a small amount of smoke from inside.”
On Aug. 26 at 2:18 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Mountain Springs Crescent for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters were later advised that the alert was a false alarm that was solved with a battery change.
At 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 27, a call for an item fire in the area of Railway Boulevard and Canyon Street turned out to be a false alarm.
Shortly after, at 1:20 p.m., CFR and Wyndell Hall firefighters were dispatched to the area south of Creston for a report of smoke. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a fire burning south of the border.
On Aug. 28 at 7:48 p.m., firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and a lift assist in the area of Hillside and 15th Avenue.
At 4:22 p.m. on Aug. 29, firefighters were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 East for medical aid, and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.
On Aug. 30 at 7:09 a.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 East near Yahk.
“A single-vehicle had gone into the ditch. No injuries were reported,” said CFR.
Later that evening at 6:46 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of Balsam Road for an open burn.
“Firefighters found a fire burning with prohibited materials. The resident was cooperative and extinguished the fire,” said CFR.
– Information courtesy of the CFR Facebook page
