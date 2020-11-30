The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue: Nine calls for service from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30

On Nov. 23, CFR responded to a hazmat incident at a commercial occupancy located in the area of Cook Street and 15 Avenue North

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to nine calls for assistance from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.

On Nov. 23 at 3:14 p.m., CFR responded to a hazmat incident at a commercial occupancy located in the area of Cook Street and 15 Avenue North.

“Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a hazardous material had been released inside due to a broken coolant line,” said CFR. “All occupants had been evacuated from the building, and five people were assessed by BCEHS paramedics that were exposed, with three people being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.”

Firefighters used a gas detector when entering the building to determine the severity of the air, and located contractors that were onsite who contained the leak.

“Fire crews ventilated with a positive pressure fan to clear the air in the building. The building was turned over to the owner,” said CFR.

Later that day, at 4:05 p.m., CFR and other fire departments in the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of 9 Avenue South and Hillside Street for a structure fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed that there was no structure fire, and determined that the smoke seen was due to a freshly lit pellet stove,” said CFR. “All other crews stood down.”

At 7:37 p.m. that same day, CFR and firefighters from the Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Wynndel Road and Bossio Road for a natural gas leak.

“All occupants were out of the home when fire crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters shut off the gas to the home and entered the building using a gas detector to monitor the air,” said CFR. “FortisBC arrived on scene and determined that a supply line to a small heating appliance had been compromised. Firefighters ventilated the home with positive pressure fans. The gas service was kept off until homeowners could have the line serviced.”

On Nov. 26 at 8:27 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Alder Street and 10 Avenue North for medical aid. Firefighters provided patient care until BCEHS paramedics arrived and assisted with transport to the hospital.

At 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, CFR was dispatched to the area of Beam Road and 35 Avenue North for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters responded and located a large open burn. Firefighters assisted with extinguishment, as the venting index does not allow for burning today,” said CFR.

Later that day, at 10:47 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident (MVI) in the area of Bayonne Creek Forest Service Road and Highway 3.

“En route, firefighters came across a single vehicle in the ditch at the base of the summit, reporting no injuries,” said CFR. “Crews continued on to the original incident reaching the top of the pass, with nothing located.”

On Nov. 30 at 1:39 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Ash Street and 20 Ave North for an assist call. However, prior to leaving the hall, CFR stood down after dispatch updated that service was no longer required.

That same morning, at 6:37 a.m., CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Valleyview Drive and 6 Avenue South.

Later that morning, at 8:05 a.m., CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Hillside Street and 12 Avenue North.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Just Posted

Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
‘Wear your mask, because it’s the best shot we’ve got’: Creston Valley Hospital’s Chief of Staff

“Hard things are much easier to do if we stay connected. This virus is doing its very best to undermine our unity. Remember, we are fighting a virus, not each other,” writes Dr. Nerine Kleinhans

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band. Photo: Brian Lawrence
Mayuk Ana: Ermine Necklace

A short story written by Jason Louie, to help children understand COVID-19

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue: Nine calls for service from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30

On Nov. 23, CFR responded to a hazmat incident at a commercial occupancy located in the area of Cook Street and 15 Avenue North

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP addresses growing violence over provincial health order

“In the past week, Creston RCMP has received a number of calls regarding disputes, disturbances and actual violence over the wearing of masks and the provincial health order.”

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Police Report: 60 calls for assistance from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30

On Nov. 28, police were later called to a Creston business after a number of participants from the protest attended the business and attempted to access it without wearing masks as mandated by the provincial health order

A bus shelter in White Rock is emblazoned with an ad from B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Signs asking British Columbians to think about racial injustice have been put up across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009. (RCMP photo)
Human remains found off U.S. coast in 2009 identified as Penticton man

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks to a reporter in Vancouver on November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No evidence that B.C. ER staff played blood alcohol level game, but Indigenous racism ‘widespread’

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond releases findings of independent investigation

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Most Read