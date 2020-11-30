Creston Fire Rescue: Nine calls for service from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30

On Nov. 23, CFR responded to a hazmat incident at a commercial occupancy located in the area of Cook Street and 15 Avenue North

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to nine calls for assistance from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.

On Nov. 23 at 3:14 p.m., CFR responded to a hazmat incident at a commercial occupancy located in the area of Cook Street and 15 Avenue North.

“Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a hazardous material had been released inside due to a broken coolant line,” said CFR. “All occupants had been evacuated from the building, and five people were assessed by BCEHS paramedics that were exposed, with three people being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.”

Firefighters used a gas detector when entering the building to determine the severity of the air, and located contractors that were onsite who contained the leak.

“Fire crews ventilated with a positive pressure fan to clear the air in the building. The building was turned over to the owner,” said CFR.

Later that day, at 4:05 p.m., CFR and other fire departments in the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of 9 Avenue South and Hillside Street for a structure fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed that there was no structure fire, and determined that the smoke seen was due to a freshly lit pellet stove,” said CFR. “All other crews stood down.”

At 7:37 p.m. that same day, CFR and firefighters from the Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Wynndel Road and Bossio Road for a natural gas leak.

“All occupants were out of the home when fire crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters shut off the gas to the home and entered the building using a gas detector to monitor the air,” said CFR. “FortisBC arrived on scene and determined that a supply line to a small heating appliance had been compromised. Firefighters ventilated the home with positive pressure fans. The gas service was kept off until homeowners could have the line serviced.”

On Nov. 26 at 8:27 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Alder Street and 10 Avenue North for medical aid. Firefighters provided patient care until BCEHS paramedics arrived and assisted with transport to the hospital.

At 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, CFR was dispatched to the area of Beam Road and 35 Avenue North for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters responded and located a large open burn. Firefighters assisted with extinguishment, as the venting index does not allow for burning today,” said CFR.

Later that day, at 10:47 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident (MVI) in the area of Bayonne Creek Forest Service Road and Highway 3.

“En route, firefighters came across a single vehicle in the ditch at the base of the summit, reporting no injuries,” said CFR. “Crews continued on to the original incident reaching the top of the pass, with nothing located.”

On Nov. 30 at 1:39 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Ash Street and 20 Ave North for an assist call. However, prior to leaving the hall, CFR stood down after dispatch updated that service was no longer required.

That same morning, at 6:37 a.m., CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Valleyview Drive and 6 Avenue South.

Later that morning, at 8:05 a.m., CFR assisted BCEHS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Hillside Street and 12 Avenue North.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page