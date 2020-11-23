Creston Fire Rescue: five calls for assistance from Nov. 16 to 21

On Nov. 21 at 7:07 p.m., CFR and other Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lakeview Arrow Creek Road and Daignault Road for a chimney fire.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to five calls for assistance from Nov. 16 to 21.

At 7:41 a.m. on Nov. 16, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care in the area of Cavell Street and 9 Avenue North.

Later that day at 9:41 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street and 9 Avenue South for medical aid.

“Firefighters arrived on scene but were stood down by BCAS paramedics,” said CFR

On Nov. 18 at 2:39 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Erickson Road and 16 Avenue South.

Later that day at 2:52 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 33 Avenue North for an outdoor burn.

“The resident was burning prohibited material and the fire had to be extinguished,” said CFR.

On Nov. 21 at 7:07 p.m., CFR and other Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lakeview Arrow Creek Road and Daignault Road for a chimney fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene, cleared out the firebox and began checking for fire extension in the attic space. The fire was confined to the chimney and no injuries were reported,” said CFR. “Please remember to clean and inspect your chimney regularly. Also, check your smoke alarms. In this case, the smoke alarm alerted the family and allowed them to get out safely.”

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page