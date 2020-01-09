Creston Fire Rescue calls include assistance to paramedics

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) received nine calls for service from Dec. 29-Jan. 5, including four on Jan. 2.

December 29

•At 1 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue and Erickson Road for a medical call. BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics were already in attendance and firefighters were stood down upon arrival.

December 30

•Firefighters responding to a fire alarm at 11:34 a.m. stood down before leaving the station upon learning that the alarm was false due to testing a system in the area of Ash Street and 20th Avenue South.

•Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and transport to the ambulance at 11:45 a.m. near 32nd Avenue South and Riley Road.

December 31

•A medical call near Highway 3 and 27th Avenue North at 12:38 p.m. resulted in firefighters assisting BCAS paramedics with patient care and transport to the ambulance.

January 2

•Firefighters secured the scene following a single-vehicle incident on Highway 3 near Kitchener at 11:23 a.m. No extrication was required as the occupant was already out of the vehicle and in the care of paramedics.

•Firefighters provided medical care in the area of Sixth Avenue North and Valleyview Drive at 12:04 p.m. until the arrival of paramedics. They then assisted with transport to the ambulance. They later assisted paramedics with medical calls at 12:23 p.m. in the areas of Erickson Road and 20th Avenue South, and Highway 3 and 27th Avenue North.

January 5

•Paramedics were already on the scene when firefighters responded to a medical call at Highway 3 and 27th Avenue North at 4:42 p.m. The firefighters were stood down by BCAS upon arrival.