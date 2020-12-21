Creston Fire Rescue: 9 calls for service from Dec. 14 to 21

On Dec. 15, CFR was dispatched to the area of 33 Avenue and Highway 3 for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to nine calls for service from Dec. 14 to 21.

At 7:53 a.m. on Dec. 15, CFR was dispatched to the area of 33 Avenue and Highway 3 for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“CFR arrived on scene to a vehicle on its side. All occupants of the vehicle had left the scene,” said CFR. “Traffic was reduced to one lane while firefighters stabilized the vehicle and checked for fuel hazards.”

That same day, at 7:22 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Goatfell-Hazel Creek Forest Service Road for a MVI. While en route, dispatch updated that there was no extrication required and firefighters stood down.

Later that evening, at 7:31 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Hwy 3 and Hahn Road for a MVI. However, firefighters were updated en route by dispatch that this was an accident from earlier in the day, so CFR stood down.

On Dec. 16 at 6:49 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on the scene and assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care.

At 5:19 p.m. on Dec. 17, CFR was dispatched to the area of Hollis Road and Highway 95 for a MVI. While responding, however, dispatch updated firefighters that all occupants were out of the vehicle and sustained no injuries, so CFR stood down.

Later that evening, at 10:05 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on the scene and assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care.

At 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 19, CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 east of Kitchener for a MVI. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a single-vehicle accident with no entrapment, assessed the vehicle for fuel hazards and secured the area.

On Dec. 21 at 5:38 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Selkirk Drive. and Kootenay Place for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on the scene and assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care.

That same morning, at 8:07 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of 6 Avenue and Hillside Street for medical aid. Firefighters arrived on the scene and assisted BCEHS paramedics with patient care.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook Page