Creston Fire Rescue: 10 calls for assistance from Nov. 9 to 16

CFR received five calls for assistance on Nov. 9

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to 10 calls for assistance from Nov. 9 to 16.

At 9:24 a.m. on Nov. 9, CFR was dispatched to the area of Kootenay River Road and Dow Road for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters located a Category Three open burn, and the property owner was following provincial regulations,” said CFR.

Later that morning at 10:37 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Crusher Road and Highway 3A for a burning complaint.

“Firefighters investigated and determined the burning taking place was by a contractor completing fuel mitigation work in the area, and was following provincial regulations,” said CFR.

At 12:56 p.m. that same day, CFR was dispatched to the area of 21 Avenue South and Elm Street for a lift assist, where firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

Firefighters returned to the area at 3:39 p.m. and assisted BCAS paramedics with transporting the patient from the ambulance back into their residence.

Later that evening at 6:59 p.m., CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care in the area of Cook Street and 15 Avenue South.

On Nov. 10 at 12:25 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 95 and Elmer Creek Forest Service Road for a motor vehicle incident (MVI).

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a single-vehicle incident, [the] driver of the vehicle was out on arrival and in care of BCAS paramedics and Yahk Fire Department,” said CFR. “Crews checked for hazards and fluid leaks.”

At 8:55 a.m. on Nov. 11, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care in the area of Highway 3 and 33 Avenue South.

Later that day at 9:48 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 and Kitchener Road.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a single-vehicle incident, no entrapment or extrication was required as the driver of the vehicle was out on arrival and in care of BCAS paramedics,” said CFR. “Crews checked the vehicle for hazards and fluid leaks but none were found.”

On Nov. 13 at 10:43 a.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 21 and Canyon Street for a MVI.

“Firefighters arrived to a single-vehicle incident with no entrapment or injuries. Crews secured the area and checked the vehicle for any hazards or fluid leaks,” said CFR.

At 7:41 a.m. on Nov. 16, CFR assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care in the area of Cavell Street and 9 Avenue North.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page