A person was rescued from falling through the ice at Duck Lake. (Pixabay)

A person was rescued from falling through the ice at Duck Lake. (Pixabay)

Creston fire departments assist with ice rescue at Duck Lake

A person fell through the ice on Jan. 20

Last weekend, a person was rescued after falling through the ice at Duck Lake.

On Jan 20 at 2:46 p.m., the Creston Valley and Wynndel Lakeview fire departments were dispatched to Duck Lake for an ice rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find that a person had fallen through the ice and into the water approximately 800 feet off shore. Quick-thinking bystanders used a boat to remove the person from the water before the arrival of firefighters.

Upon arrival, rescue crews then used ropes to assist the bystanders with pulling the boat to shore with all everyone on board.

Firefighters then bundled the person into a basket stretcher and treated them for cold-related injuries. The patient was transferred to waiting BC Emergency Health Services paramedics for continued treatment and then transported to hospital.

“All of the emergency responders would like to thank and recognize the witnesses and bystanders for their quick actions and assistance with this incident,” said Creston Fire Rescue in a statement on Facebook.

Creston Valleyrescue

Previous story
B.C. to install earthquake warning sensors to give life-saving notice
Next story
Developer wins case against City of Rossland

Just Posted

On Jan. 13, the Creston Lions Club donated $5,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health 2023 Starlite Campaign. (Courtesy of Creston Lions)
Creston Lions support annual East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Starlite Campaign

Parents Warren Blackmore and Jayden Currie show off their bundle of joy, Vienna Blackmore, along with big brother Noah. (Submitted)
Creston family welcomes first baby of 2023

The episode featuring Maryann Puliz and her children Katie Hrgovic, Stefanie Hergovic, Faith Schofield and Tristan Schofield will air on Feb. 16. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar family competes on Family Feud Canada

Thomas “Tommy” Robert Linthorne. (RCMP photo) Thomas “Tommy” Robert Linthorne. (RCMP photo)
Creston RCMP arrest prolific offender