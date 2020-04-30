Creston Farmers’ Market is back — in modified form

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market is back!

This Saturday, May 2nd, the Modified Market will be running from 9:00am until 12:00pmin our regular outdoor spot behind the Visitors’ Centre!! We are welcoming 13 Vendors this week, all Farm, Food and Liquor Vendors as per the BCCDC modifications.

We will have additional staff and volunteers at the Market, and will be enforcing one-way foot traffic, including one entrance to and one exit from the Market, which will be monitored at all times. We are also adding hand washing stations at the entrance and exit, and asking the public to shop, not stop. You will notice form the attached layout that Vendor stalls will be placed a distance from each other in order to support safe social distancing.

Vendors are being encouraged to wear masks and gloves during the Market, although they are not mandatory. Please consider supporting only electronic or card payments if possible. No samplers or tasters will be allowed at the market. Prepared food items should be prepackaged.