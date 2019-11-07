Nigel and Laura Francis from Cartwheel Farmers are featured in a highly reviewed documentary about the search for food sovereignty in the Kootenays. (Photo credit Lorne Eckersley)

Creston farmers featured in Feeding Ourselves

Feeding Ourselves is a highly reviewed documentary about the search for food sovereignty in the Kootenays.

It weaves intimate stories from the hopes and convictions of Kootenay farmers and producers as they navigate undercurrents of uncertainty with our food system. Driven to embrace a livelihood supporting regional sustainability and resilience, these people help us appreciate the significance and potential of feeding ourselves.

The Creston Valley Public Library is screening Feeding Ourselves at 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

Each month the library offers a screening of one of the latest hard-hitting or informative releases for viewing and discussion. Everyone is welcome, admittance is free, and there is no need to register.

Food sovereignty is the right of people to healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sound and sustainable methods, and their right to define their own food and agriculture systems. These farmers are practically our neighbours, and they might inform and inspire discussion.

Watch and listen to Kootenay farmers, restauranteurs, and food artisans dish on the subject in this local documentary. Creston Valley farmers Laura and Nigel Francis of Cartwheel Farm, and Jessica Piccinin of Root and Vine Acres are included, among more than half-dozen other Kootenay producers.

Feeding Ourselves is a fully independent production made in rural British Columbia, directed by Lisa Safarik, and with music by Beth Stupple, Sally Titasey, Rob Hay,

Chadwick Waller and Surround/DL Frazer.

To learn more about this film and to watch the movie trailer, visit feedingourselvesthemovie.com.

Warnings: Scenes of birth and death on a livestock farm. Brief language.

Also read: Creston advocate to share success of TAPS program at United Way Provincial Summit on aging

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery
Next story
B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Just Posted

Creston farmers featured in Feeding Ourselves

Feeding Ourselves is a highly reviewed documentary about the search for food… Continue reading

Creston advocate to share success of TAPS program at United Way Provincial Summit on aging

Justine Keirn, executive director of Valley Community Services Society, is heading to… Continue reading

Town of Creston launches citizen budget for 2020 budget consultation

The Town of Creston has once again launched Creston Citizen Budget, an… Continue reading

Creston mourns loss of local business owner

The steps of Casey’s Community House were lined with flowers this afternoon… Continue reading

Creston man killed in three-vehicle crash in Alberta

The 59-year-old man was killed along with a 34-year-old from Leduc

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Exotic animal farm in the Okanagan puts peacocks up for adoption

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Most Read