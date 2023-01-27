Creston family welcomes first baby of 2023

Parents Warren Blackmore and Jayden Currie show off their bundle of joy, Vienna Blackmore, along with big brother Noah. (Submitted)

Creston’s first baby of 2023 has been busy settling in at home with her happy family.

Vienna Marie Blackmore, born at at seven pounds and 11 ounces, arrived in the early hours of Jan. 4 at 1:28 a.m in the Creston Valley Hospital to parents Jayden Currie and Warren Blackmore.

“We are doing awesome,” said Currie.

“The amount of support and love we have gotten from the community has been amazing. It feels great to be home and she is settling in very nicely. She is eating and sleeping very well and is a perfect addition to our little family.”

This is the second baby for Currie, whose son Noah is now three years old. He has been eager to take on his new role.

“Big brother Noah is absolutely thrilled to have her here,” said Currie.

“He is constantly checking on her, telling her how cute she is, and making sure everyone knows how proud he is to be her big brother.”

For the Interior Health region, the very first baby of the Interior Health region is a boy, born at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, at 1:10 a.m. PST / 2:10 a.m. MST.

The Okanagan’s first 2023 baby was also a girl, born at Penticton Regional Hospital at 1:40 a.m. PST, on Sunday, Jan. 1.

And B.C.’s first baby of 2023 was born in the Fraser Valley, a girl, at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre at 12:02 a.m. The little girl weighed in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

Congratulations to all of the new parents!

– With files from Roger Knox

