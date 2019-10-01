Grade 4-7 students from Canyon-Lister Elementary School’s Be the Change program joined in the Future for Friday global climate strike march down Canyon Street Sept. 27 (Jenneil Peters photo)

Creston entrepreneurs show support for global climate strike

Local entrepreneurs Daniel Secor and Christine Park from Summit Cycles and Sports opened their business late on Sept. 27 to show support for the global climate strike on Canyon Street.

Secor and Park were inspired by Canadian retailers who plan to shut down every Friday in support of Greta Thunberg’s Future for Friday movement.

“We thought what little bit can we do to communicate that we are passionate about supporting climate action,” said Park. “We decided that we would close for the duration of the strike and then resumed business as usual.”

“Climate action is something that is personally very important to Daniel and me,” said Park. “As private citizens, we feel strongly about supporting climate action movements that communicate to policymakers that the Canadian people are looking for a change in our society about how we treat our world.”

Children from Canyon-Lister Elementary School also took part in the global climate strike, walking down Canyon Street with handmade signs chanting “Be the change, be the change.”

“I’m with the kids on this issue very much so,” said Coun. Joanna Wilson. “I’ve been involved in protests for a long time and many, many kinds; however, this cause is probably our most significant cause, and I want to support it any way I can.”

Except for a dozen high school students protesting, Prince Charles Secondary students were largely absent from the protest.

