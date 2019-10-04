Recipients presented with awards at CBEEN’s Annual Gathering at Whatshan Lake Retreat on Sept. 21 (Left to right) Kate Ruoss, Jenn Means, Doris Hausleitner, Laurie Neeve, Melissa Flint). (Photo submitted)

Creston educator recognized for excellence

Creston resident Melissa Flint, a community educator, has been recognized by the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) for her excellence in encouraging stewardship and sustainability through environmental education.

Flint was presented with a 2019 Award of Excellence for supporting students through a variety of programs in developing a deeper understanding of the connections between humans and the earth.

“I am so happy and humbled to be part of the celebration of truly inspired educators!” said Flint.

Other recipients of the award of excellence include:

Joe Pierre (Cranbrook/ʔaq̓am) for his mentorship in connecting Indigenous knowledge and land-based learning with students and teachers across the learning region.

Ingrid Liepa (Kimberley) for her leadership in climate change education and action across communities in the Columbia Basin.

Kate Ruoss (Cranbrook) for building capacity for community support as a primary teacher and through her leadership with the East Kootenay Environmental Educators Association (EKEEPSA).

Laurie Neeve (Kimberley) for consistently leading by example as an intermediate teacher and through her leadership with the Rocky Mountain Place-based Learning Network.

Jenn Means (Kimberley) for her passion and willingness to share through her role as a secondary teacher and through her leadership with the Rocky Mountain Place-based Learning Network.

Doris Hausleitner (Castlegar) for her passion and dedication to connecting post-secondary students with the knowledge, skills and connections to be successful in the environmental field.

“There are wonderful educators throughout the Columbia Basin who make it a daily practice to appreciate nature, and this award inspires me to continue to teach about our wonderful area,” said Cranbrook teacher Kate Ruoss.

“I feel appreciated and motivated to press on with a little extra spark, and I’m sure that all the other recipients felt the same,” said Laurie Neeve, a teacher from Kimberley.

“We never do this type of work for awards, we do it because we love the environment, we love working with youth, and we love the idea of life-long learning,” said Joe Pierre. “For me, the greatest “reward” is when a former student comes up to me and enthusiastically says, “Kiʔsuk kyukyit Mr. Pierre,” and I think to myself, “Hey, that kid just spoke Ktunaxa.”

Peers nominate recipients of the award, and nominations are reviewed and adjudicated by a committee made up of past recipients.

“Being part of the CBEEN Awards of Excellence Review committee begins as a daunting task but always leaves me inspired,” said CBEEN director and awards committee representative Janet Kuijt “It is such a wonderful celebration of the continuous growth of environmental education in our region as well as the incredible educators who are leading these amazing initiatives.”

Also read: Creston students share the story of Orange Shirt Day

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three teens plead guilty in Toronto Catholic school sex assault scandal
Next story
Supreme Court sets rules on arrests in case of detained Ontario protester

Just Posted

Creston students share the story of Orange Shirt Day

Students at Adam Robertson Elementary School came together on Sept. 30 to… Continue reading

Creston educator recognized for excellence

Creston resident Melissa Flint, a community educator, has been recognized by the… Continue reading

Six-lane highway through Slocan Valley? RDCK board not impressed

Board votes unanimously not to support an economic study

PROFILE: Trev Miller running for Animal Protection Party in Kootenay Columbia

Party policy includes addressing climate change and eliminating subsidies for unsustainable industry

Expanded social worker program enhances primary care in Creston

Doctors and patients in Creston are welcoming the expansion of an innovative… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Most Read