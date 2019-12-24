Gordon Wiess, president of the Nelson Curling Club travelled to Creston to accept a cheque for the amount of $9,625 from Terry Webster, president of the Creston Curling Club, Vern Ronmark, chairman, and Ross Gowan from the Butterfly Bonspiel Committee. (Photo credit Dave Dyck.)

Creston Curling Club supports Nelson Curling Club with ice plant repairs

By Ross Gowan

The Creston Curling Club hosted an open benefit cash bonspiel Oct. 31-Nov. 3 to help support the cost of repairs to the Nelson Curling Club (NCC) ice plant. The bonspiel was organized by the Butterfly Bonspiel committee with the full support of Creston Curling Club’s board of directors and its club members and volunteers.

The NCC was forced to shut down its curling centre after an ammonia leak was discovered during an examination of the plant in February. Costs to repair the ice plant are expected to be in excess of $85,000. Fortunately, repairs were made this past summer and early fall allowing curling activities to resume in late October.

Funds provided from the open benefit cash bonspiel will be used to support the cost of the repairs.

“It was the right thing to do to support our neighbours in the west who have done so much over the years to grow the sport in the Kootenays,” said Terry Webster Creston Curling Club president.

A total of $10,900 was raised from the benefit bonspiel through the combined efforts of local and visiting teams, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, and other revenue after expenses including cashback donations from winning teams at the closing presentations.

Nelson Curling Club president Gordon Wiess, who participated in the bonspiel, was very appreciative of the generous support of the Creston Curling Club and its volunteers.

