Creston council: Protecting pollinators with gardening

The notes from the April 12 council meeting

Garden Space at Centennial Park

Caroline Collier, a Creston resident, wants to create a garden space in Centennial Park to support pollinators.

“Unfortunately, pollinators are in serious decline the world over and this provides a threat to our food security, as well as devastating ripples through the natural world,” she said.

“Our aim is to provide natural habitat for pollinators through the construction of a garden designed with plants native to the Kootenay region.”

Council received her report for information and directed staff to find a suitable location for the garden space.

Affordable Housing and Development Advisory Committee

Chief Administrative Officer Michael Moore has been researching the implications of an advisory committee on affordable housing and developments.

On March 9, the Town of Creston hosted a public meeting to discuss affordable housing. Many local organizations were present to share their thoughts on housing issues.

Due to the complexity of housing issues, Moore said that council would be best served by having broad representation from the community to make recommendations on actions and strategies to assist in improving housing concerns.

In May, Moore will bring a recommendation to council on membership for this committee.

Creston Community Band

The Creston Community Band applied for a Discretionary Grant for $1,000 in funds.

Every year, the band participates in two parades and the Fall Fair, which amounts to approximately $1,200 in expenses. These expenses are paid by the members and a $200 honorarium from the Fall Fair Committee.

Council approved the funding to cover the remainder of expenses.

Council Action List

Moore presented the 2022 Council Action List, which included a list of ongoing projects for the year.

To name a few, projects included reporting on the Backyard Hen Pilot Project, developing a plan to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050, and recruiting membership for the Creston Cemetery Select Committee.

Council discussed uploading the list to letstalk.creston.ca for community members to see.

Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo

The Rotary Club of Creston requested $2,500 sponsorship for the Creston-Kootenay Lake Grand Fondo to be held on June 18.

The Gran Fondo is a cycling event that expects to bring tourists to the Creston area.

Council agreed to the sponsorship, and if the event is successful, support for the event could potentially be added to the the annual budget.

CB Lang Monument

Council sent a letter requesting the Royal Canadian Air Force to conduct a flyby on July 26 at the CB Lang Monument for the John Huscroft Tribute.

Downtown Walking Tour

Nancy Pridham requested sponsorship of $675 for the annual Downtown Walking Tour Brochure.

Council agreed to provide support

